Matthew: "Solheim win would be greatest achievement"

Golf News

LIVE FROM GLENEAGLES

Matthew: "Solheim win would be greatest achievement"

By Michael McEwan10 September, 2019
Catriona Matthew Solheim Cup 2019 Solheim Cup Team Europe Gleneagles Juli Inkster
Catriona Matthew Solheim Cup 2019

Catriona Matthew has admitted that leading Europe to glory in the Solheim Cup this week would be her greatest achievement in the game.

Matthew takes the reins of the European side on home soil at Gleneagles and goes up against a formidable opponent in Juli Inkster, seeking to win as US captain for the third match in a row.

However, Europe has won each of the previous two matches played in Scotland and, if they can continue that record, Matthew says it would even rank above her Women’s British Open victory in 2009.

“I think it would be right at the top,” said the Scot. “I've always loved the Solheim Cup. It's been the highlight of my career every two years when it comes around.

“Some of my best moments have been in the Solheim, and I think to be a winning captain at Gleneagles in Scotland would rank just about above my British Open win.”

Matthew added that she and her assistants – Laura Davies, Mel Reid and Kathryn Imrie – are close to being settled on who to put out together in Friday morning’s opening session.

“We've had some good discussions about the pairings,” she added. “Obviously we're still a couple days out but I think we've got a fairly good idea in our minds. We all seem to be pretty much on the same page. We've got a good plan in place, I think.”

Golf News

Justin Thomas shares details of cancer scare
Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start
Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session
“No mercy” – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play
"We'll step on their necks" - Suzann Pettersen responds to US fighting talk

