Matthew: "Solheim win would be greatest achievement"

Catriona Matthew has admitted that leading Europe to glory in the Solheim Cup this week would be her greatest achievement in the game.



Matthew takes the reins of the European side on home soil at Gleneagles and goes up against a formidable opponent in Juli Inkster, seeking to win as US captain for the third match in a row.

However, Europe has won each of the previous two matches played in Scotland and, if they can continue that record, Matthew says it would even rank above her Women’s British Open victory in 2009.



“I think it would be right at the top,” said the Scot. “I've always loved the Solheim Cup. It's been the highlight of my career every two years when it comes around.

“Some of my best moments have been in the Solheim, and I think to be a winning captain at Gleneagles in Scotland would rank just about above my British Open win.”



Matthew added that she and her assistants – Laura Davies, Mel Reid and Kathryn Imrie – are close to being settled on who to put out together in Friday morning’s opening session.

“We've had some good discussions about the pairings,” she added. “Obviously we're still a couple days out but I think we've got a fairly good idea in our minds. We all seem to be pretty much on the same page. We've got a good plan in place, I think.”