Matthew Wolff details crucial lesson he learned in 2020

Golf News

Matthew Wolff details crucial lesson he learned in 2020

By Ryan Crombie20 January, 2021
Matthew Wolff has said he needs to find the right balance with his schedule as he also admits to taking time to adjust to life on tour.

The comments from the 21-year-old come as he prepares to make his 2021 debut at The American Express in California this week.

“I think scheduling is extremely important,” explained Wolff. “It’s hard sometimes because every single tour event out here is so strong. You feel like you can't miss any because every single one that you're missing is more opportunity for other people to jump you in FedEx [Cup standings] and everything like that.”

“Last year was pretty crazy with three months out of the year being gone. I feel like everyone just tried to play as much as they can. I played nine straight weeks once the restart happened and that kind of killed me right from the start.”

Wolff, who chalked up up 21 PGA Tour appearances last year, said he is keen to learn from last year’s heavy schedule as he continues to acclimatise to life on the road.

“I feel like I'm trying to balance that schedule and that's just part of the learning curve. I feel like I'm still really new out here. Even though I feel like I've been out here for a long time and experienced a lot of things, I'm just a little blink in the eye of some other people's careers. It’s definitely taking a little time to learn and adjust to the new life that I live.

“I'm not trying to make it sound like I'm miserable, because I'm not, but it is a really hard balance of trying to enjoy family time and be with your friends and relax over the golf course, and still stay focused and sharp in those times when you're trying to relax.”

Golf News

Ryder Cup star reveals he is set to skip Scottish Open
Justin Thomas "upset" by Ralph Lauren decision
Rory McIlroy weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy
Tiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

