Matthew Wolff: ‘I struggled to get out of bed’

Matthew Wolff has opened up on the depth of his mental struggles ahead of this week’s Northern Trust.



The 22-year-old took a two-month break from the PGA Tour, following a DQ at The Masters for signing for the wrong score, to focus on his life away from golf.

The former Oklahoma State player revealed just how difficult a time he was having during that period.

"Some of the feelings that I had were like getting up in the morning knowing I had to get out of bed and just like not being able to, being like I don't want to get out of bed," said Wolff.

"I just want to stay in my bed and not be in front of everyone and not screw up in front of everyone. If you don't feel a hundred percent right, no matter if it's physical or mental, it is an injury, and you should be able to rehab and take your time in order to get to a place where you need to be. I feel like I had that time, and I'm looking forward to this offseason to working on it a little bit more."

Since his Masters faux pas, Wolff has played just five events on the tour, his best result a T17 at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

However, speaking ahead of the first event of the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour winner seems to be enjoying life once more.

"It's still a grind, but I'm doing a lot better. I am," Wolff added.

"I feel like I'm starting to feel like the results or the performance doesn't so much affect the person that I am, and I can still be friendly to fans and talk to people and smile and have fun out there and enjoy all the hard work that I've put in to be where I am today.

"Sometimes I definitely take that for granted, and it's hard when you're out there working really hard and feel like you're ready for a tournament and then going out and not performing. It takes a toll on you, especially when you're not playing well in that moment, and it might happen over and over again.

“But I just feel like I've really got to stick to what I've been working on. I trust the people that are on my team, and it's definitely getting better. You know, I can't say by huge amounts really quickly, but I know incrementally the scores might not be better, but I'm feeling better. I'm happier. And I'll look to keep on being happy."