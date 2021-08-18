search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMatthew Wolff: ‘I struggled to get out of bed’

Golf News

Matthew Wolff: ‘I struggled to get out of bed’

By Ryan Crombie18 August, 2021
Matthew Wolff Northern Trust Open Tour News mental health PGA Tour FedExCup
Matthew Wolff Northern Trust

Matthew Wolff has opened up on the depth of his mental struggles ahead of this week’s Northern Trust.

The 22-year-old took a two-month break from the PGA Tour, following a DQ at The Masters for signing for the wrong score, to focus on his life away from golf.

The former Oklahoma State player revealed just how difficult a time he was having during that period.

"Some of the feelings that I had were like getting up in the morning knowing I had to get out of bed and just like not being able to, being like I don't want to get out of bed," said Wolff.

• Fowler dejected as season ends early

• Major changes coming to world rankings

"I just want to stay in my bed and not be in front of everyone and not screw up in front of everyone. If you don't feel a hundred percent right, no matter if it's physical or mental, it is an injury, and you should be able to rehab and take your time in order to get to a place where you need to be. I feel like I had that time, and I'm looking forward to this offseason to working on it a little bit more."

Since his Masters faux pas, Wolff has played just five events on the tour, his best result a T17 at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

However, speaking ahead of the first event of the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour winner seems to be enjoying life once more.

"It's still a grind, but I'm doing a lot better. I am," Wolff added.

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

"I feel like I'm starting to feel like the results or the performance doesn't so much affect the person that I am, and I can still be friendly to fans and talk to people and smile and have fun out there and enjoy all the hard work that I've put in to be where I am today.

"Sometimes I definitely take that for granted, and it's hard when you're out there working really hard and feel like you're ready for a tournament and then going out and not performing. It takes a toll on you, especially when you're not playing well in that moment, and it might happen over and over again.

• LPGA star calls for slow play crackdown

“But I just feel like I've really got to stick to what I've been working on. I trust the people that are on my team, and it's definitely getting better. You know, I can't say by huge amounts really quickly, but I know incrementally the scores might not be better, but I'm feeling better. I'm happier. And I'll look to keep on being happy."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Matthew Wolff

Related Articles - Northern Trust Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - mental health

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedExCup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?
Skechers
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 2
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review
Under Armour
play button
IS IT TIME FOR YOU TO UPGRADE? | TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Steely Stewart doubles up on Get Back To Golf Tour
The R&A announces record prize fund for Women’s Open
We're hiring... come work for us!
‘Dominant Nelly Korda would benefit women’s game,’ says Catriona Matthew
Matthew Wolff: ‘I struggled to get out of bed’

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
See all videos right arrow