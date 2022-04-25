search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMatty Wilson continues stunning form with Battle Trophy win

Golf News

Matty Wilson continues stunning form with Battle Trophy win

By Bunkered Golf Magazine18 April, 2022
Matty Wilson Battle Trophy Crail Golfing Society Golf In Scotland Scottish news
Matty Wilson Battle Trophy

Matty Wilson brilliantly made it back-to-back victories this season in capturing the prestigious Battle Trophy at Crail Golfing Society in Fife.

Wilson posted scores of 69, 70, 68 and a closing round 73 to win by an impressive seven shots in bright but very windy last day conditions on the Craighead Links course.

The 22-year-old, born in Leeds and now living in Forres, was two shots in front at the end of Friday’s opening 36-holes, and found himself leading by three after Sunday morning’s third round.

The Moray amateur then birdied two of his opening four holes at the start of his fourth 18 holes to extend his lead and went further ahead with a birdie at short uphill par-5 eighth hole. However, the birdies dried-up for all in the field, with Wilson dropping shots at the par-3 13th, the testing par-4 14th.

• Scottish Golf appoints Solheim Cup legend

However, Wilson was not alone with his nearest rivals also dropping shots in winds gusting up to 25 mph, and with not one player over the last round not managing to break 70.

Wilson was leading by nine shots with two holes to play but proceeded to bogey both the 17th and 18th, and after four rounds, and in the first Battle Trophy since 2019, he emerged a seven-shot worthy champion.

“It’s been an amazing two weeks, winning the Craigmillar Park Open and now the Battle Trophy here at Crail," Wilson said.

“I played in the event when it was last held, three years ago, and seeing the trophy on the first tee I thought to myself how impressive it looked but to be standing here holding the trophy, I feel very happy with what I have achieved.

“I had spent a lot of time in Spain over the winter practicing, so I had a great start of the season. My original goal was to win one event but now having won the first two stroke-play events, my goals now change considerably.

• PGA Tour pro hit with bizarre penalty

“It means starts in all the big events like the Links Trophy and British Am, so I’m delighted. Also, I’d love to play for Scotland, hopefully in the Home Internationals and I’d love to play in the Walker Cup, but they’re all the future”.

And despite the toughest of the final day, Wilson spoke fondly of the Gil Hanse-designed host Craighead Links course at golf’s seventh oldest club.

“The winds today really made the conditions tough, including hitting into the wind on 17 and 18 but I just loved the golf course, especially the greens complexes”, said Wilson.

Matty Wilson

“You have to really concentrate and be mindful of where not to put it, sometimes playing away from the hole for position”.

Next up for Wilson will be the Lytham Trophy at Royal Lytham and St. Anne's.

• Is Anthony Kim set for a return to golf?

Eight days ago, Wilson won the opening Scottish Golf 72-hole amateur men’s event of the season with victory at the Craigmillar Park Open in Edinburgh. He went into the final 36-holes trailing by 10 shots but cut a swath through the field over the closing two rounds and win by two.

Previous winners of the stunning-looking Battle trophy include DP World Tour players George Murray, Connor Syme and Grant Forrest, and with Forrest breaking through for his maiden Tour last year at the closeby Fairmont Resort, with his stunning Hero Open success.

Jack MacDonald signed for a closing 77 to finish runner-up at one-under-par, with the Crail members Greg Wishart (73) and Andrews Davidson (77) sharing third place at level par.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Crail Golfing Society

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour legend reveals what annoys him on the course
“They’re baiting players”: Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale
Huge Open Championship record set to be smashed
Phil Mickelson on verge of comeback
Trump course to stage $50million LIV Golf finale

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow