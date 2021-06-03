Max Homa FINALLY agrees to play golf with twitter fan

PGA Tour star Max Homa has once again proved why he rules the roost when it comes to social media.



The Californian has become one of the best follows on Twitter in recent years and has garnered a vast following on the social media site, a quarter of a million to be exact, as a result.

Homa's online popularity rose tenfold when he would publicly roast swing videos that golf fans had sent him. In general, the American's online persona comes across as genuine and funny, the key reason for his adoration among golf fans.

However, the two-time PGA Tour winner’s latest digital brush with one fan is perhaps the best yet.

Over the past 25 days, one avid golfer, with the username Armin Abdic on Twitter, has begged and pleaded with Homa to join him for a round of golf.

Continuously, Homa has shut down the bold fan over the past month, thinking up cheap excuses to avoid taking to the course.

So I’d be down except there’s this guy I’ve been flaking on a bunch and I feel like I should hang out with him that day or else I’ll look pretty rude. Hope u understand. Thx! https://t.co/CQlz6QSupE — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 26, 2021

Until now…

On the 25th day of tweeting Homa, the audacious Abdic got his wish as Homa finally gave in. Persistence pays off as they say.

“Alright man. Can’t believe u made it this far but 25 is my favorite number so u win,” tweeted Homa. “Forreal this time. I’m astounded by ur persistence. It’s admirable and a bit weird but let’s play golf when the season slows down! I’ll DM u to set it up. I am truly out of excuses at this point.”

Alright man. Can’t believe u made it this far but 25 is my favorite number so u win. Forreal this time. I’m astounded by ur persistence. It’s admirable and a bit weird but let’s play #golf when the season slows down! I’ll DM u to set it up. I am truly out of excuses at this point https://t.co/apw1hHcW4g — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 1, 2021

With Homa wishing to wait until the season calms down a little before hitting the course with his new friend, it looks unlikely that the pair will be linking up anytime soon as the PGA Tour enters into the busiest period of the year.

Homa is teeing it up at The Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village as he goes in search of his second win of the season following his victory at the Genesis Invitational in February.