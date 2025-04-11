Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Having missed his last five cuts heading into the Masters, Max Homa could be delighted with his Friday’s work.

The American backed up Thursday’s shaky 75 with an impressive three-under 69 on Friday to ensure he would make his first weekend at a full-field event in 2025.

Homa has hit hundreds of balls on the range this week as he continues to get the grips with his new swing in the middle of an extended slump.

“Yeah, it’s awesome,” Homa said of making the cut given the state of his game. “This has been just not fun at all. Today and yesterday were similar to how it’s been. Like make a lot of really good swings in a row and one weird one.”

The weirdest moment of Homa’s week, however, came during Thursday’s first round.

After finding the pines left of the fairway on his eighth hole, Homa was punching out of some trees to get back in play. And that was then trouble arose.

With a group ahead on the green, a forecaddie clad in the traditional white boilersuit had positioned himself right in the middle of the fairway. Homa’s ball bounced once and struck the marshal on the back.

Homa, clearly bewildered, was heard shouting “Come on dude!”

Fortunately, the forecaddie was okay and Homa’s ball stayed in the fairway. He put his third shot on the green and two-putted from distance for par.

Yet on the same day a Spanish amateur urinated into Rae’s Creek and then said he would “do it again”, file this was another of the more bizarre moments of Masters week.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.