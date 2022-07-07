search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMax Homa ready to embrace haggis and black pudding

Golf News

Max Homa ready to embrace haggis and black pudding

By Lewis Fraser07 July, 2022
Max Homa Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open DP World Tour News
Max Homa Scotland

In his first trip to the home of golf, PGA Tour star Max Homa is ready to enjoy Scotland on and off the golf course.

The four-time PGA Tour winner will get his first competitive round in Scotland underway this afternoon, and he told bunkered.co.uk that he’s relishing the opportunity to play here.

“Scotland has been great,” he said. “I’m going to try and enjoy almost everything I can while I’m here, especially the food. I’ve got to try haggis, and about 100 people have told me to try black pudding too, so I’ll give that a whirl.”

• Fed up LIV? Don't worry. So is Collin Morikawa

• Bob Mac excited by PGA Tour opportunity

The California native said he isn’t used to typical links golf conditions, but believes the challenges presented will suit his game.

“Links golf is tricky. It’s tough hitting wedge shots when the ground is so firm under the ball. It’s going to take a lot of practice to get used to it, but I love links golf.

“I was chipping with a 3-wood in my practice round. You can hit almost any club most of the time, I think that’s most of the fun of it.

“Obviously, I need to get used to the golf course and maybe playing the ball along the ground a bit more, but I think my game should fit nicely.”

• Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"

• Poulter welcomes Scottish Open decision

The 31-year-old has already booked his place in the 150th Open Championship, where he’ll look to continue his good form in major championships.

“I’m very much looking forward to St Andrews. I’m happy to be playing here because it’s great preparation for next week.

“I’m just trying to get fully prepared for next week. It should be one of the most special weeks of my golf life.”

Homa gets his Genesis Scottish Open underway at 1.35pm Thursday afternoon, alongside Francesco Molinari and Patrick Cantlay.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Max Homa

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Genesis Scottish Open

Related Articles - DP World

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Harding admits tension following Scottish Open legal row
Max Homa ready to embrace haggis and black pudding
Genesis offers top prize for hole-in-one at Scottish Open
Jon Rahm: LIV 'rebels' shouldn't expect to straddle tours
Fed up of LIV Golf? Don't worry. So is Collin Morikawa.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Swing through the ball to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow