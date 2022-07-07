Max Homa ready to embrace haggis and black pudding

In his first trip to the home of golf, PGA Tour star Max Homa is ready to enjoy Scotland on and off the golf course.

The four-time PGA Tour winner will get his first competitive round in Scotland underway this afternoon, and he told bunkered.co.uk that he’s relishing the opportunity to play here.

“Scotland has been great,” he said. “I’m going to try and enjoy almost everything I can while I’m here, especially the food. I’ve got to try haggis, and about 100 people have told me to try black pudding too, so I’ll give that a whirl.”

• Fed up LIV? Don't worry. So is Collin Morikawa

• Bob Mac excited by PGA Tour opportunity

The California native said he isn’t used to typical links golf conditions, but believes the challenges presented will suit his game.

“Links golf is tricky. It’s tough hitting wedge shots when the ground is so firm under the ball. It’s going to take a lot of practice to get used to it, but I love links golf.

“I was chipping with a 3-wood in my practice round. You can hit almost any club most of the time, I think that’s most of the fun of it.

“Obviously, I need to get used to the golf course and maybe playing the ball along the ground a bit more, but I think my game should fit nicely.”

• Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"



• Poulter welcomes Scottish Open decision

The 31-year-old has already booked his place in the 150th Open Championship, where he’ll look to continue his good form in major championships.

“I’m very much looking forward to St Andrews. I’m happy to be playing here because it’s great preparation for next week.

“I’m just trying to get fully prepared for next week. It should be one of the most special weeks of my golf life.”

Homa gets his Genesis Scottish Open underway at 1.35pm Thursday afternoon, alongside Francesco Molinari and Patrick Cantlay.