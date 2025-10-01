Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It is not unlike the PGA of America to get it wrong.

Cast your mind back to 2018, when the organisation gave the UK & Ireland broadcast rights for the PGA Championship to the now-defunct streaming platform Eleven Sports.

Or more recently, its decision to dispense with almost a century of tradition by paying players to participate in the Ryder Cup, and its subsequent ham-fisted handling of that PR.

This is an organisation that, on too many occasions, has zigged when it ought to have zagged.

To that roll of dishonour, you can now add its response to the behaviour of fans at last week’s Ryder Cup.

After a subdued Friday, the crowd found its voice on Saturday and Sunday, spitting all kinds of venom and vitriol at Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry & Co.

Lowry was forced to endure cruel taunts about his weight. McIlroy was subjected to homophobic slurs, aggressively sexual remarks about private life, and saw his wife struck by a drink thrown from the crowd. The rest of the European team was exposed to similar. It wasn’t funny, nor was it intended to be. It was cruel, twisted and vile.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” McIlroy subsequently noted.“ I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to you unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons.

• Rory McIlroy has Ryder Cup fan kicked out over homophobic slur

• Ryder Cup: 6 things Keegan Bradley and the US got wrong

“It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.”

Lowry added: “I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy. The amount of abuse that she received was astonishing.”

Shameful stuff.

But what makes it worse? The blind eye turned by both US captain Keegan Bradley – who didn’t take any of the many opportunities he was given to condemn it – and the PGA of America, which both facilitated and enabled the behaviour.

Be under no illusions: the PGA of America got precisely the crowd it wanted. The Ryder Cup is a huge cash cow for them as it is for the DP World Tour. It has deliberately targeted a non-traditional golf audience in order to maximise the appeal (read: profitability) of the event.

It took the match to Bethpage hoping it might draw the notoriously partisan New York sports crowd – and hell mend them, that’s precisely what they got. A cabal of people used to baying for blood at MetLife Stadium, Madison Square Garden and Yankee Stadium showed up, creating one of the most toxic and unpleasant experiences ever registered at a golf tournament.

In an interview with BBC Sport, PGA of America president Don Rea was given multiple opportunities to condemn the scenes.

Instead, he obfuscated, evaded and resorted to tedious ‘whataboutery’, revealing himself to be completely unfit for the office he holds and doing a disservice to those he represents.

• Ryder Cup 2025: Every United States player rated

• 7 contenders to be next US Ryder Cup captain

Asked if the fans’ behaviour had crossed a line, he said: “Well, you’ve 50,000 people here that are really excited and, heck, you could go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things.”

Whoa, hang on!

There are people who go to youth soccer games and call the kids on the pitch “f****ts”? And that’s… okay? That’s a gigantic red flag, but carry on.

“When there are American players who have to control the crowds that distracts them from playing.”

Ah yes. The real victims here: the American team. (Also, hire more security.)

Quizzed about the abuse of McIlroy specifically, Rea added: “I haven’t heard some of that – I’m sure it’s happened.”

Yeah, I’m going to go right ahead and call B.S. on that. You’re running the event, Don. If you are that detached from what’s going on at it, you are too detached.

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side.”

Pardon? There were European fans throwing beers at players’ wives and calling them “wh**es”? Where are those videos on social media? Sure, European fans have behaved out of line many times, cheering shots going into water and such like. But there’s unsporting and downright sick. It’s fairly important to know the distinction.

“Things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said. But all I know is golf the engine of good.”

Ach, enough already.

Are we really to believe this is what what passes for good leadership? This gaslighting, disingenuous, birthday card nonsense?

If Rea has any sense, he will reflect – quickly – on this interview and tender his resignation forthwith.

Somebody who is prepared to stand in front of a camera and excuse abusing golfers in the most disgusting and foul of ways, simply cannot and must not be allowed to lead an organisation whose own slogan is “grow the game”, an organisation that represents over 33,000 members who spend their days teaching technique and etiquette to established and would-be golfers alike.

• Europe holds off US comeback to win Ryder Cup in epic finale

• Shane Lowry delivers emotional interview after Ryder Cup glory

These members are the gateway to golf for tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of people. Rea absolutely cannot be the best of them.

Tom Watson, one of the most decorated American golfers of all time, condemned the fans’ behaviour, apologised for it and said he was ashamed of it.

Those are the words Rea should have used, the sentiment he should have channeled. Instead, he shrugged, effectively green-lighting more of the same.

Absolutely pathetic.

It’s hard not to wonder if Rea’s responses are an indicator of deeper, institutional issues at the PGA of America. Let’s not forget, one of his presidential predecessors, Ted Bishop, was removed from office in October 2014 after sexist remarks he made on social media in relation to Ian Poulter’s autobiography.

Announcing its decision to remove Bishop (who notably refused to resign), PGA chief executive Pete Bevacqua said at the time: “The PGA of America understands the enormous responsibility it has to lead this great game and to enrich lives in our society through golf.

“We must demand of ourselves that we make golf both welcoming and inclusive to all who want to experience it, and everyone at the PGA of America must lead by example.”

Bevacqua moved on in 2018. The responsibility for upholding his sentiment – and much more besides – now falls to current CEO Derek Sprague. He took office a year ago. His response to Rea’s ignorance will go some way to revealing both his character and his vision for the PGA of America.

Together with Ryder Cup Europe, he must decide what type of event he wants the Ryder Cup to be.

The people shouting the abuse are beyond help and hope. They will retreat to their basements and continue to demand “freedom of speech”, oblivious to the fact that such freedom is a privilege that comes with responsibility, and that having the right to say something isn’t the same as being entitled to say anything.

However, the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and golf itself can do more to de-platform them, to denounce them, to exist and be successful without them.

That begins with strong, principled and estimable leadership.

None of which are qualities Don Rea appears to possess.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content