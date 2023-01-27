McEwan: Rory-Reed rumble exposes one of LIV’s biggest flaws

The invention of the wooden tee is generally credited to a 19th century Boston dentist called George Grant.

Frustrated with the inconsistent and often messy nature of having to mould a new mound of sand for every tee shot, he apparently came up with this solution back in 1889.

Short of having a crystal featherie, it’s doubtful he could ever have foreseen the furore such a seemingly innocuous accessory would cause in January 2023.

Look, you probably all know the background to the ‘Desert Storm’ that Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed have been embroiled in all week, so I’ll spare you the summary. Instead, let’s gaze into the weekend.

As I write, the two protagonists in this bizarre episode are tied atop the Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard. Consequently, social media is aflame with excitement at the prospect of them going toe-to-toe in the final group of the final round.

For example:

Rory-Reed final paring on Sunday. Reed cheats on a ruling and Rory calls him out on it. Calls a rule official for a second opinion. Full on bust up on 18th Green and Reed gets DQ’d. Rory files a law suit against Reed for causing a disturbance during a winning round of golf! — Pross (@AliGooner14) January 25, 2023

Let's have a Rory Mcilroy and Patrick Reed final round pairing in a tie for the lead.



Then Mcilroy to win by 4 and Reed crumble to a T20th finish please..#DubaiDesertClassic — George Speakman (@GSpeakman92) January 26, 2023

Imagine a Reed/Rory final pairing in round 4 😜 https://t.co/ySoeGo4XLF — Adam Chamberlain (@adcham71) January 26, 2023

Rory and Reed pairing for final round pic.twitter.com/rqBYOj6ucW — MudBallGolf (@MudBallGolf) January 27, 2023

If you’re so inclined as to look, there are plenty more variations on this theme.

They’re all correct, of course. Considering everything that has happened over the past few days, a final round, title-on-the-line, live-on-TV showdown would be a fitting climax to the ‘Enmity at The Emirates’. Imagine watching Rocky but the film ending just as he and Apollo Creed start their ring-walks. Nobody wants that.

Two men separating themselves from the field and trading blows and birdies down the stretch. Nicklaus and Watson at Turnberry in '77; Norman and Faldo at Augusta in ‘96; Stenson and Mickelson at Royal Troon in ‘16 - that’s when professional golf is at its best. It’s drama of the clear-your-diary, cancel-your-plans, sorry-mum-but-I-can't-make-your-birthday-party variety.



And, ironically, it’s the one thing that Reed and his followers cannot get from LIV Golf.

By its very nature, LIV doesn’t lend itself to the same final day drama as the PGA Tour or DP World Tour. Shotgun starts might be better for television execs – who only have to give up four hours of precious broadcast time versus, say, eight – but it’s not better for fans who have grown accustomed to the tried-and-tested formula of final rounds.







From the steady build-up of anticipation as, one by one, group after group sets off, to the excitement of the leaders arriving on the range and being the last to leave, to the fascinating, butterfly-inducing spectacle as they arrive on the first tee, to the starter announcing them, to the drama of the 18 holes that follow and the ensuing cut-and-thrust of the lead, the chase, the dash to the finish line... there is nothing like it. That tantalising sporting titillation is something that no amount of money can buy.



Unlike some, I’m not opposed to LIV. I might not agree with or like certain parts of it – the same of which is true of the PGA and DP World Tours, incidentally – but I will absolutely defend its right to exist and for players to join it. Their career, their choice.

However, when it comes to can’t-miss, must-watch drama, what golf currently has is, in my opinion, is superior to what LIV is offering. Don’t agree? Ask yourself this: the final round of which of its seven regular season events last year made golf fans as giddy as they are about the mere prospect of Rory vs Reed?

That may well change in time. LIV is unashamedly positioning itself as a future-focused alternative to the norm. It’s unrealistic to expect the masses to buy-in completely and immediately. As a general rule, humans are inherently conditioned to resist change but can – and, for the right product, will – adapt.

Can LIV convert enough golf fans to become viable? That's the challenge. The more Sunday showdowns people have to salivate over in the meantime, the steeper it will be.

What a time to be alive.



