Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Greetings from the 45th Ryder Cup where nothing continues to happen, but not for the want of trying.

The biggest event in golf starts at the end of the longest week in sport. Until then, it’s Groundhog Day all over again, a succession of tried and tested tropes and to-dos all trotted out because no horse, evidently, is too dead to flog.

Let’s check in on Team Europe first. Look how relaxed they are. They’re so at ease with one another, aren’t they? It comes so naturally to them and some other stuff about harmony and unity and Seve and liking each other more than the Americans do. Ping-pong? Pah! Who needs ping-pong when you’re a “band of brothers” something-something-hashtag.

As for our star-spangled hosts, here comes Keegan Bradley. ‘Cap’, as some have taken to calling him, is a man yet to experience victory in the Ryder Cup but he’s as honoured and as proud to lead his side today as he was yesterday, and the day before that, and the day before that. And he just luuurrrvvves his opposite number Luke Donald. Cannot wait to have a beer with him on Sunday, and yadda yadda yadda.

Before we proceed, can we please take a second to acknowledge none of this would have been possible without the intervention of Donald Trump. At least, that’s the version of events White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is determined to spin. During a break from his war on women who consume paracetamol during pregnancy, POTUS apparently signed an executive order to investigate disputes between the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and rail unions. That has had the effect of delaying a potential railworkers strike, which would have caused havoc for the match. And Leavitt is adamant that her boss deserves some credit, dammit.

“This event is one of the greatest sporting events in the world and it would not be taking place this year without President Trump’s help,” she insists, embellishing her claim with another gushing endorsement of the Commander-in-Chief from future Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Bryson DeChambeau.

Back to the practice ground we go and, wouldn’t you just know it, a European caddie has done Something Hilarious™ during the team photoshoot and everybody is cracking up. Most onlookers agree they’ve not seen anything like it since the same photoshoot in Rome two years ago. But that’s Team Europe for you. So relaxed. So chill.

Quick! To the interview room, where Patrick Cantlay is still trying to convince anybody who will listen that his decision not to wear a hat in Italy was not the most middle-class “f**k you, pay me” protest on record, but rather was a consequence of not being able to find a cap that fit.

Fortunately, no such crises this year. Cantlay’s got his hat on. Hip, hip, hip hooray and in ENTIRELY UNRELATED news, this is the first year that Americans are being paid to play in the match. Their $500k contribution must take the form of a minimum charitable donation of $300k, and plenty of earnest, spirited debate ensues on social media, where nobody seems to have noticed the disturbing nonchalance with which golf has normalised talking about huge sums of money.

Now, let’s not forget, the unpaid Europeans genuinely are just happy to be here. But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s a video of them fist-bumping an unseen person behind the camera on arrival at the team hotel. And now they’re in front of the Brooklyn Bridge on a vintage fire truck posing for a photo that’s a cross between a poster announcing a London’s Burning reboot and the artwork for Blazin’ Squad’s comeback single. “The USA would never do something like this”, etcetera etcetera.

Come on, Captain Bradley. What have you got? A war vet? Nah, that’s a wee bit ‘Corey Pavin’. A pep talk from Donald Trump? As if he hasn’t done enough already. Wait! Got it! Let’s bring in a 9/11 victim’s family. Because that’s not crass, is it? And let’s make sure the social media team is there to capture the moment they meet the team. The algo loves that kind of #content. Great work, Cap!

Outside the ropes, there’s no sign yet of the hostile Noo Yoikahs who, we keep being told, intend to inject some poisonous partisanship into the occasion. So far, the most offensive thing of note is the sheer abundance of khaki and ‘dudes’ wearing caps back to front. It’s more gala day than Galatasaray away. But there’s still time. And don’t we all know it.

It’s Wednesday morning now and, after the customary dinner with their better halves the night before, the players are back at the course for another day of prep. They’d better get a wriggle on, actually. There’s only (checks watch, quietly expresses disbelief, checks watch again) forty-eight more hours until this thing gets going. Time is of the essence, if ‘the essence’ moves at a rate that’s imperceptible to humans.

To kill at least a little time, organisers have arranged a fun (their word) challenge called the All-Star Celebrity Match. Although for the purpose of complying with the Trade Descriptions Act, it might want to consider rebranding as the Some-Star Celebrity Match. Brooklyn Beckham, best known for his incredibly moving performance in The Estranged Son Of David And Victoria Beckham, gets us under way. By the time he has completed the first hole, the consensus amongst observers is that he is to golf what his mother is to singing.

Other participants include Catherine Zeta Jones, Eli Manning and Saturday Night Live regular Colin Jost. The latter hasn’t even hit a ball before some Michelob-swilling twerp (just $18 a bottle, by the way) has shouted from the stands to remind him that he’s married to Scarlett Johansson. My friend, that is not the sort of detail one forgets.

Speaking of the grandstand behind the first tee, it kind of looks like a middle finger slowly being raised, which is just as Samuel Ryder no doubt always intended and a fitting metaphor for the early part of this otherwise brilliant week.

Mother Nature, the O.G. golf widow, has forced organisers to move up the Opening Ceremony from Thursday afternoon to Wednesday and, suddenly, the air is alive with prop bets. Will the caddies get their shout-out? Will Keegan cry? Will Cam Young smile? When will this bloody thing start?

Friday, thank goodness. And not a moment too soon.

Between now and then, it’s deja-vu all over again.

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content