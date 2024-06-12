Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The third men’s major of the season is upon us and, as is customary, there are storylines and talking-points aplenty.

In an effort to provide some insight / pass the remaining office hours before I travel to Munich for the opening few games of Euro 2024, I encouraged my followers on social media to pose some questions that they’d like answered.

To my delight – and astonishment, frankly – they obliged with some absolute belters.

Here’s the pick of those Qs with As from yours truly…

—

Am I the only one that generally thinks the US Open is boring?

Sam Baldwin – @sambaldwin1982

You’re not the only one but I think you’re comfortably in the minority. Watching players hole clutch putts for double certainly isn’t for everyone and, such is its obsession with par, the USGA has butchered countless set-ups over the years, giving the championship something of a tragic-comic identity. However, if done right, it can be a lot of fun to see the best players in the world figure out exactly where they can and cannot put their shots. If you want a birdie-fest, there are 51 other weeks in the year just for you. But this one week, it’s more chess than checkers, and I think that’s totally fine.

Should the US Open become nasty again and should par be sacred?

Eat And Sleep Golf – @EatandSleepGolf

Define ‘nasty’. If we’re talking Shinnecock in ‘04 or Chambers Bay in ‘16, then no, absolutely not. That was slapstick golf. As for par, it’s the most arbitrary detail in the game. The lowest score always wins, regardless of anything else.

What will the winning score be this week?

Ross Kilvington – @Kilvington91

It largely depends on what the USGA does with the greens. Whether a reaction to Wyndham Clark describing them as “borderline” on Monday or part of the plan all along, the greenies were seen watering them quite heavily yesterday, and I suspect they may do so again before Sunday. Assuming they don’t lose the greens, six-under feels about right.

Is Phil vs Tiger on Sunday in the last round a dream of yours also?

Brian Kelly – @briankelly191

Won’t lie, Brian, most of my dreams involve Rachel Stevens but you do you. In all seriousness, yes, it would be incredible. But if they’re in the last group out on Sunday, I’ll do a lap of the No.2 Course in the scud.

Will Robert Rock make the cut?

Russell Stander – @RussellStander

I’d like to think so. He’s one of the nicest guys in the game. But he has barely hit a competitive ball in the last two years and now he’s up against all of the best players in the world on the game’s toughest stage. It’s a lot to ask (but I fancy him to finish ahead of Tiger).

Who’s for an early bath out of the main protagonists here? (Say anyone from 30/1 downwards.)

Tony Downey – @tonydowney1

Not exactly leaving me many players to choose from there, Tony! Reluctantly, I’m going to say Xander Schauffele, for no other reason than he’s in uncharted territory as a new major champion and that brings a lot of associated pressure, eyeballs, expectation and so on. But then again, he finished T8 at the Memorial, so maybe he’s doing just fine.

What score would Chuck Norris get around the Pinehurst Course playing with garden tools only?

Alistair Murdoch – @alimurdoch83

Eighteen. Fun fact: Chuck Norris can dribble a Pro V1.

Which Scottish course could be setup to host a US Open?

Ben – @benbt93

I mean, the obvious answer is Carnoustie, isn’t it? Just because it’s so bloody tough – and brilliant – to begin with. But if you’re wanting something more inland, how about Downfield? Can be stretched to around 7,000 yards; tight, tree-lined fairways; a championship pedigree. It’s a proper test of golf.

Can Bobby Mac win without his old man on the bag?

DJ – @DavieJoe

Of course he can! He’s played in the US Open twice before and made the cut both times. His tail will be up after winning in Canada and, whisper it, but I think Pinehurst will suit his game.

Would you pay £125 for the wee caddy gnome (Masters rip off?

Kevin McHugh – @birdiesoreagles

When it comes to merch, I follow a very simple formula that has served me well so far: no Masters logo, no Michael.

Who will get more coverage: the player who comes second or Tiger?

James Watts – @Caer_Luel

The guy who finishes second. Tiger won’t make it to the weekend.

Who wins and why?

Wildlings – @lovingit5555

Is it boring to say Scottie? Because let’s be honest, the only person that’s managed to stop him this year was Bryan Gillis (and even that took a bit of doing). Outside of Scheffler, I would love to see DeChambeau do it. He makes golf exciting and fun to watch. Whether he’s playing brilliantly, terribly or just bang average, he is always a compelling watch.

—

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor