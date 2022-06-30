search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMcGinley: “No decision” on Ryder Cup places for LIV stars

Golf News

McGinley: “No decision” on Ryder Cup places for LIV stars

By Jamie Hall30 June, 2022
Paul McGinley Ryder Cup LIV Golf LIV Series
Paul Mc Ginley Ryder Cup Liv

No decision has been made on whether LIV golfers will be allowed to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup, former captain Paul McGinley revealed.

McGinley, who is a director on the board of the European Tour Group, said the organisation is yet to make a final call on whether those playing in the Saudi-backed rebel league can play in Rome next year.

But should they be permitted, the governing body is expecting tension in the locker room between those defecting to the breakaway league and their counterparts remaining on the established circuits.

His admission came just a day after US captain Zach Johnson effectively shut the door on LIV players’ chances of being part of his team at Marco Simone.

• The Malta Meeting: Inside the fight for golf

• Pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video

The PGA Tour has banned those playing in the breakaway league, meaning they are unable to earn Ryder Cup points – and Johnson confirmed they will also be ineligible for places as captain’s picks.

“This is an evolving situation as we all know. During the summer period a lot of things are going to happen between now and August when the qualification period will start.

“The European Tour will be observing that and Henrik Stenson will be observing it.

“We have a lot of issues going on that decisions have to be made on, and one of them is ‘should LIV players be allowed’.

“Zach Johnson has already gone very strongly and said they will not be playing on the American team.

“We haven’t made that decision yet; we’re going to monitor things over the next few months.”

• LIV stars ineligible for US Ryder Cup picks 

• World No.1 commits to Women's Scottish Open

“There’s also the dynamic for the captain, if we do let them play, of trying to manage the situation where you have some players coming in from LIV and other players who will be resistant to them being in the team,” he added.

“It’s a fluid situation we will be monitoring over the summer period.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Paul McGinley

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV rebel "no longer welcome at home club"
DP World Tour members at war over LIV Golf
Patrick Reed could play Scottish Open despite LIV switch
DP World Tour chief issues scathing response to LIV legal threat
Reports: LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with legal action

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
See all videos right arrow