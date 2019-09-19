McIlroy and Woods to go head-to-head in skins event

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama are set to square off in a globally televised skins game.



The high-stakes exhibition event, which is to be broadcasted by GOLFTV, is set to tee off during the week of the Zozo Championship in October – the first-ever official PGA TOUR event to be played in Japan.

The event, dubbed ‘The Challenge: Japan Skins’, marks the first in a series of annual Challenge events that are set to become an exciting addition to the global golf calendar.



Woods has not competitively swung a club since last months BMW Championship with his next appearance set to be in Japan.



“I haven’t been back to Japan since 2006 and the golf fans there are some of the best in the world. It’s a unique format and a top field with Rory, Jason and Hideki. I can’t wait to play against them on a global stage."

The four players will be battling it out for a total purse of $350,000, with the first six holes worth $10,000, and hole values escalating to as much as $100,000 on the final hole. The winner of "The Challenge: Japan Skins" is the player who takes home the most money.

McIlroy, fresh from scooping £12m for his FedExCup title, is looking forward to the excitement the format delivers and fancies his chances.



“There are so many fun elements to The Challenge that will have me wanting to take home that title – playing with Hideki on his home turf; Tiger coming back to Japan with a Green Jacket—the motivation is certainly there for me, and I’m a huge fan of the skins format.



“I love the way it rewards attacking play and think it suits my game quite well. Any time I can go directly at pins to try and make birdies and eagles, I think it puts me at an advantage.”

Viewers from outside the US can watch the four-man battle ensue via GOLFTV.