McIlroy hopes Premier Golf League comments will sway fellow pros

Rory McIlroy has admitted that his comments on the proposed Premier Golf League came in a bid to influence other players on Tour.



Just days ago the Northern Irishman dealt a blow to organisers who are offering an alternative to the PGA Tour and European Tour.

“I'd rather just get it off my chest and get it out there and tell everyone how I feel,” said McIlroy. “Maybe that sways guys one way or another and makes them think a little bit, and that's sort of what I was trying to do.”



However, the four-time major champ admitted that he felt the discussion surrounding the mooted idea has become tiresome.



“I've sort of been sick of talking about it for the last few months, and I'm happy that everyone knows where I stand on that, and I'm happy that I know where I stand on it."

“The chat has been going since the end of last year, and it got to the point where I like to have certainty on things, and I sort of made a decision last week.”

When asked if he had received any reaction on the back of his comments, he allured to the fact he had received some votes of confidence.



“Yeah. [I’ve had] some nice messages. I wasn't hoping for anything. I was just sort of providing my point of view and getting it off my chest, and that's what I felt. I wasn't trying to do anything or prove a point or try to get any sort of raise."

The comments come after the world No.1 shot an opening round 65 to lead the way at the WGC-Mexico Championship, showing no signs of the conditions affecting his game.



“I've always played well at altitude. I've played well in Crans over in Europe a few years. I finished second there last year, I obviously finished second here last year. I think I've got the altitude pretty figured out."