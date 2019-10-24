McIlroy responds to Brooks' controversial comments

Rory McIlroy says Brooks Koepka didn’t need to ‘remind him’ about his five-year major title drought.



McIlroy’s comments come in response to Koepka last week saying that he didn’t view the Northern Irishman as a rival.

McIlroy’s last major title came five years ago at the 2014 PGA Championship – Koepka has won four majors since.



“What Brooks said wasn’t wrong,” McIlroy said in an on-course interview with GOLF TV during the Japan Skins event.



“He’s been the best player in the world the last couple of years, four majors.

“I don’t think he had to remind me that I hadn’t won one in a while but I love Brooks, he’s a great guy, obviously super competitive like we all are.”



Despite a major title evading his grasp, the 30-year-old claimed three PGA Tour victories in 2019, including pipping Koepka to the season-ending Tour Championship in August.

Comments aside, McIlroy insists he maintains a good relationship with Koepka away from the course.



“If you take what Brooks said out of context then obviously it can become this big thing it has become but Brooks and I are good, we are good friends and I’ve been really happy for him to see how good he has played over the last couple of years."