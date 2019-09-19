search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMcIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’

Golf News

McIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’

By Ryan Crombie19 September, 2019
Rory McIlroy BMW Championship PGA Tour European Tour Golf News golf latest
Mc Ilroy Bmw 1175461302

Rory McIlroy has admitted that the change in the 2019 golf calendar has been difficult to acclimatise to.

The comments from the Northern Irishman come with the BMW Championship taking place in the middle of September, rather than in May as it had done in the old schedule.

“To be honest with you, it's been quite tough. I'm not used to playing this much golf in a short period of time,” said McIlroy.

• ‘I grew up watching it on TV’ Horschel excited for European Tour debut

“You used to play a couple weeks on, take a couple weeks off, play another couple weeks. I think I played like 13 tournaments in a 16-week stretch.

• McIlroy and Woods to go head-to-head in skins event

“So it's a lot of golf, and it's something we're going to have to get used to. It's the new schedule; especially throw in the Olympics next year and The Ryder Cup and everything else. It’s going to be so congested in that middle part of the year.”

The PGA Tour reshuffled their schedule ahead of the 2019 season, which saw the major season condensed, primarily so that the FedExCup didn’t have to share the stage with other major sporting events at the start of September.

• Walker Cup DOESN’T need European players says tournament star

McIlroy believes that the major season should be extended beyond its current five-month period, and hinted towards the number of bodies involved in the schedule’s organisation as to why he believes it’s not quite working.

• Poulter opens stunning new £15m course

“There's so many different entities in the game and they are all pulling in different directions, and at some point or another, something is not quite going to work.

“My only thing is, you know, I love the game of golf and I as a fan would love to follow it for more than just the five months a year the majors are in. Just try and keep relevance there.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - golf latest

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Harrington eyes potential Ryder Cup spot for Hovland
McIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’
‘I grew up watching it on TV’ Horschel excited for European Tour debut
McIlroy and Woods to go head-to-head in skins event
PROMOTION Pros: Turn your old stock into cash!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow