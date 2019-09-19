McIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’

Rory McIlroy has admitted that the change in the 2019 golf calendar has been difficult to acclimatise to.



The comments from the Northern Irishman come with the BMW Championship taking place in the middle of September, rather than in May as it had done in the old schedule.

“To be honest with you, it's been quite tough. I'm not used to playing this much golf in a short period of time,” said McIlroy.

“You used to play a couple weeks on, take a couple weeks off, play another couple weeks. I think I played like 13 tournaments in a 16-week stretch.



“So it's a lot of golf, and it's something we're going to have to get used to. It's the new schedule; especially throw in the Olympics next year and The Ryder Cup and everything else. It’s going to be so congested in that middle part of the year.”

The PGA Tour reshuffled their schedule ahead of the 2019 season, which saw the major season condensed, primarily so that the FedExCup didn’t have to share the stage with other major sporting events at the start of September.



McIlroy believes that the major season should be extended beyond its current five-month period, and hinted towards the number of bodies involved in the schedule’s organisation as to why he believes it’s not quite working.



“There's so many different entities in the game and they are all pulling in different directions, and at some point or another, something is not quite going to work.



“My only thing is, you know, I love the game of golf and I as a fan would love to follow it for more than just the five months a year the majors are in. Just try and keep relevance there.”