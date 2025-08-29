Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Joel Stalter wouldn’t be the first player to earn his place on LIV Golf via the International Series Rankings.

He would, however, be the first to do so with a DJ set in his bag.

About a year-and-a-half ago, Stalter rediscovered himself – and his golf game – when he began learning how to mix vinyl from his home in Dubai. Now, going by ‘DJINO’, he balances life on the fairways with another behind the decks.

“Whenever I’m home, I’m just mixing,” he tells bunkered.co.uk from a hotel room in Indonesia – ahead of this week’s Asian Tour event. “And then I take a very small controller in my backpack.

“So, when I travel, even in planes, I do mixes to test out some music that I want to play. Obviously, the toughest part is to mix on vinyl because I have to practise, so whenever I’m home, it’s full-on.

“But it’s really something that has helped me a lot in my life and it was my way of expressing myself through the music.”

Stalter, now 33, played college golf at the University of California, Berkeley where he was a two-time All-American and won five times. He was a teammate of Max Homa and Michael Kim, and the Frenchman was destined to hit the ground running in the paid ranks.

He won his first pro event two years after graduating, in 2014, but had to wait another four years to claim his second – a first on the DP World Tour at the co-sanctioned Euram Bank Open.

The following three years were marred by missed cuts (49 of them) before his mental coach encouraged him to ‘tap into his creativity’ and find his “sanctuary”.

Instead of finding solace in his swing, he found it in something else.

“Through the ups and downs in golf, you start becoming very analytical and technical,” Stalter says. “And I got away from who I was in college and just in general, this creative, upbeat person.

“Music gave me that back, then it made me look at the way I practice differently.”

For Stalter, it’s not about practicing less. He doesn’t take videos of his swings or meditate; he simply tries to be more creative.

“It’s like how I am with music or what song you’re going to play at what time,” he says. “You check what the crowd is like, how the energy is in the room. Now I feel more tuned in with myself on the golf course.”

But DJing once a week at home – or performing impromptu shows like the one he did at International Series Morocco – has also given him a new perspective on the professional game.

“I realised how lucky I am to play golf for a living and to have been able to do this for so long. I’ve travelled the world, and I realised, you know, people don’t have this opportunity.

“It’s a really blessed life that we live. And you see it with every player; we all go through our struggles. This game can kill you mentally. But music has helped made me to see it from a bigger picture and say, look, you’re still lucky to do that.”

And Stalter’s fortunes have turned on the course this season. He earned full Asian Tour status with a sixth-place finish at Q-School and has made the cut in all four appearances on the International Series this season.

The dangling carrot for all involved in the ten-event series is a place for the leading player on LIV for the following year.

Asian Tour winners Kieran Vincent and Andy Ogletree have both taken that opportunity in previous years, while Stalter hopes to be the next. Not least to enjoy listening to even more music.

“LIV has always obviously been a goal of mine because I liked what they brought to the game,” he says. “Obviously, the money is something you look at, but it’s not really been about the money for me. I mean, you get pretty much the same on the PGA Tour.

“It’s more that I like what they created, they have tried to modernise the game and people, even non-golfers, can really enjoy LIV events.

“I mean, the music is what drew me to it at first, but I’ve always felt that you get really bored playing 30 events a year, four round tournaments. Everything is very repetitive, whereas LIV was three days, more entertaining. There’s something different about it that I have really loved from the beginning.”

If Stalter doesn’t join Jon Rahm and Co. on the blaring tee boxes of LIV tournaments, though, he’ll try again – all whilst mastering his new craft, despite having no intention to ‘go pro’.

“Honestly, I’m just having fun with it,” he concedes. “I’m playing from time to time at a few venues, and I do it out of love. It’s not like golf, where I’m planning to be here or there in two years. I just let it be what it is.

“And same with golf. I haven’t looked at where I am in the ranking. I haven’t looked at what I need to keep my card or whatnot. I just try to go at every event and do my best.

“Wherever it leads me, it will lead me. Hopefully it can inspire people to go in a direction that is not just always robotic golf, thinking ‘I am a machine’. You are human at the end of the day, whether you perform well or bad, it doesn’t matter.”

