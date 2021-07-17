Meet The Open contender with The Apprentice winner girlfriend…

If you see somebody familiar following Justin Harding as he continues his challenge for The Open this weekend, allow us to save you the hassle of trying to put a name to the face.

The South African, who goes into the weekend just five shots off the lead held by compatriot Louis Oosthuizen, is being cheered on from outside the ropes by his girlfriend Leah Totton.

Also known as “Dr Leah”, the 33-year-old from Londonderry won the 2013 series of The Apprentice, securing a £250,000 investment for her cosmetic clinic chain from British business tycoon Alan Sugar.

It’s not clear how long Totton and Harding have been an item for, although they have appeared in each other’s Instagram photos for almost two years.

Earlier this year, Totton described Harding as “the most kind, genuine and hard working man I know” and called herself “the proudest girlfriend ever” after the 35-year-old won the Magical Kenya Open in March – his second victory on the European Tour.

Harding, the world No.126, is making his ninth career start in a major at Royal St George’s this week and, through two rounds, is well placed to improve on his previous best showing of T12 at the 2019 Masters.

Currently ranked 38th on the Race To Dubai, Harding was two shots off the lead at the 36-hole stage of the most recent Open in 2019 but faded over the weekend to wind up in a tie for 41st.

Speaking to the media in Kent after his second round, he said: “I played pretty good at Portrush through 36 holes two years ago, and I think I let it slip on the back nine on Saturday afternoon, so I've learnt from those experiences to just try and keep myself in it for as long as possible, keep doing what we're doing and maybe roll in a couple putts and see what happens come Sunday really.”

Dr Leah, no doubt, will be there to cheer him every step of the way, as she has been so far...



