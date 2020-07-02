search
HomeGolf NewsMeghan MacLaren wins second Rose Ladies Series event

Golf News

Meghan MacLaren wins second Rose Ladies Series event

By Michael McEwan25 June, 2020
Meghan MacLaren has won the second Rose Ladies Series tournament.

The 26-year-old - a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour - carded a three-under 69 at Moor Park in Hertfordshire to win by two shots from Liz Young and amateur Samantha Fuller.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh finished a further shot adrift in a three-way tie for fourth with English duo Cloe Frankish and Sian Evans.

MacLaren made a fast start, with a birdie at the first. Two more birdies and an eagle had her five-under through six. 

A birdie at the par-3 tenth got her to six-under before the wheels threatened to come off her round. 

She doubled the 11th and coughed up further shots at 12 and 13. However, she steadied the ship with a par at 14 before a birdie at 15 got her to three-under, which proved good enough to take the title.

For Young, meantime, it was a second runner-up finish in a row following her play-off defeat at the hands of Charley Hull in last week's opening event of the Series. However, she can console herself with taking the lead in the American Golf-sponsored Order of Merit, ahead of Hull in second and third-placed MacLaren. 

The Series now moves on to the Buckinhamshire Resort, where event three of seven takes place on July 2. 

