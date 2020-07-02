Meghan MacLaren wins second Rose Ladies Series event

Meghan MacLaren has won the second Rose Ladies Series tournament.

The 26-year-old - a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour - carded a three-under 69 at Moor Park in Hertfordshire to win by two shots from Liz Young and amateur Samantha Fuller.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh finished a further shot adrift in a three-way tie for fourth with English duo Cloe Frankish and Sian Evans.

MacLaren made a fast start, with a birdie at the first. Two more birdies and an eagle had her five-under through six.

A birdie at the par-3 tenth got her to six-under before the wheels threatened to come off her round.

She doubled the 11th and coughed up further shots at 12 and 13. However, she steadied the ship with a par at 14 before a birdie at 15 got her to three-under, which proved good enough to take the title.

For Young, meantime, it was a second runner-up finish in a row following her play-off defeat at the hands of Charley Hull in last week's opening event of the Series. However, she can console herself with taking the lead in the American Golf-sponsored Order of Merit, ahead of Hull in second and third-placed MacLaren.

The Series now moves on to the Buckinhamshire Resort, where event three of seven takes place on July 2.