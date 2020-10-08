Mel Reid hit with fine following victory celebrations

Mel Reid was FINED for breaching COVID-19 protocols during the celebrations that followed her first LPGA victory last weekend.

The English ace won her maiden title on women’s golf’s most lucrative circuit on Sunday, holding off Jennifer Kupcho to win the Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Reid, 31, described the win as a “huge relief” – but it’s fair to say she and caddie Ryan 'Dez' Desveaux, may have gone a little over the top with the celebrations.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – the third women’s major of the year – she admitted she “got in a bit of trouble”.

• DeChambeau outlines his Augusta game plan

• Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

• Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

“It wouldn't have been me if I didn't get in trouble,” she added. “I mean, I obviously took it a little bit easier than I probably would have done normally. Dez did not. Dez was not in good shape for a couple days.”

Reid wouldn’t say what, specifically, landed her in hot water, saying only that she was “just a bit naughty”. However, it’s understood she was fined for breaking the tour’s coronavirus protocols.



Listen!

GREG NORMAN ON RORY, BRYSON, DJ AND MORE!

“I think today is the first day that I've actually felt a little bit tired,” she added. “I struggled a little bit this morning, but I decided to take the afternoon off, get some good rest and try and kind of get my energy levels up again.

“I think it'll properly sink in maybe next week when I'm with all my friends and I can actually talk to my dad properly.”

• Tony Finau "being sued for $16million"

• Phil has hilarious response to Troon story

Reid had won six times on the Ladies European Tour and played in multiple Solheim Cups before last week. However, she believes she has moved her career to another level with her Shoprite victory.

“No matter what I do in my career now, I'm an LPGA winner,” she said. “it's something that we've put in so many hours and sacrificed so much to even have a moment like that. So to actually pull through and do it is to me just a dream.

“I've obviously done my journey slightly differently than everybody else. I feel like I'm an overnight success for the last 15 years, so to finally get it done was a relief.”