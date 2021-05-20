Mel Reid outlines Solheim Cup ambition

Mel Reid has revealed her determination to make this year’s Solheim Cup team and, in turn, keep a tipsy promise she made to European captain Catriona Matthew.



English ace Reid has played in the match on three occasions but failed to qualify for the side that contested the most recent edition at Gleneagles in 2019.

Such is her influence on the European side, the 33-year-old was picked to be one of Matthew’s assistants for the win in Scotland.



However, appearing on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, the world No.31 - who won her maiden LPGA title last year - outlined her motivation to swap a walkie-talkie for her clubs at Inverness Golf Club in Ohio.

“I texted Catriona the day after the last Solheim,” said Reid. “It was the morning after the Sunday night celebrations so, admittedly, I was probably a little bit hungover or possibly still a little bit drunk going to the airport, but I said something like, ‘I’m not going to make that decision hard for you next year, I’m going to be in it.’ She was like, ‘I’m glad to hear it.’

“Luckily, I’ve backed it up slightly but I was like, ‘Why have I just sent that?’

“I just love the Solheim. I would love to play with ‘Beany’ [Matthew] as my captain. She’s been a friend of mine for many years, she’s a great girl and I just think she did an unbelievable job at Gleneagles.



“I live for the Solheim every two years. It’s literally my favourite week.”

In a wide-ranging chat, Reid also spoke of her excitement at her recent engagement to her partner, Carly Grenfell.

Reid came out as gay in 2018 and, looking back, admits that she’s proud of how she handled that announcement.

“I’ve had a lot of positive feedback and everybody has been amazing about it,” she revealed. “Everybody gives back to the game in different ways. A lot of girls give back to charities and with golf days and so this was just my way of giving back.



“I’ve seen the dark side of being who you want to be in my community and so I just wanted to be that voice for those people, and just to try to educate people. At the end of the day, does it really matter who you love? No, it doesn’t.



"We’re all human beings and if I’ve helped one person come out or helped one parent or grandparent who has a member of their family who is part of the LGBT community to understand it a little more then me coming out has done its job.”

