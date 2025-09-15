Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Members at a Scottish golf course fear that their club is in financial peril and have expressed concern about an uncertain future.

As first reported by DnG24‘s Marc McLean, the popular Kirkcudbright Golf Club in Dumfries and Galloway has become the latest golf course to run into cash trouble.

The club has already taken the step of changing the structure of the organisation from a sports club to charity in response to pressures over its long term sustainability.

Twenty years ago, Kirkcudbright’s management signed a 50-year lease with the Dumfries and Galloway Council at a rent price of £3500 per annum.

That, however, is no longer sustainable in the eyes of the members.

It’s understood that, as part of a new lease, the club wants to renegotiate a drastic price cut to keep afloat – whether that be changing the rent to £500 or just £1.

Under rules of the lease, the rent cannot be completely removed as the club seeks support from the Kirkcudbright Common Good Fund.

But a decision will be made at a meeting on Wednesday that will determine whether the current rent will be reduced or stay the same.

“The club felt that by changing structure an enhanced community focus could be created and enhanced benefit be created within the local community and not just the golfing community.

“Over the previous three years of operating as a ‘club’, the club has seen its membership remain consistent with limited variation across all membership classes.

“However, from scrutiny of the club’s last three years of accounts, it has been stated by the club that their financial position has become more challenging, and pressure has been created on the future sustainability of the club.

“As a result of these pressures, the club has put forward a request that the annual rent be reduced.”

Kirkcudbright, an 18-hole parkland layout built around the community, costs £45 to play, while a full adult membership will cost £505.