Members to discuss CLOSING historic Scots club this weekend

Another historic Scottish golf club could be on the verge of closure.



bunkered.co.uk has learned that the prospect of winding up Dollar Golf Club is to be discussed by members at the club’s annual general meeting this Sunday.

The oldest of the clubs in Clackmannanshire is facing up to the prospect of closure after running into what one source has told us are “serious” financial difficulties.



When reached for comment earlier today, a club official confirmed that closure will be on the agenda this weekend.

“The members will be asked about closure at the AGM on 18th November 2019,” said the spokesperson. “We will be in a position to let you know the result after this meeting.”



Founded by a group of local men in 1890, when they opened up a nine-hole course at Market Park, Dollar has been at its present Ben Sayers-designed home on the slopes of the Ochil Hills since 1906.



Unusually, the course has no bunkers, with Sayers deciding that none were required due to the undulating terrain on which it was laid out.

Should the decision be taken to close the club, it would become the latest in a string of high-profile courses closures in Scotland this year.

At the end of September, it was announced that Letham Grange in Angus was to be dissolved, following Mount Ellen in Glasgow and Camperdown in Dundee in going to the wall.

Meanwhile, the six council-run courses in Glasgow face an uncertain future, with a decision on whether or not they will continue to operate expected some time this month.