MembershipMarch - Our golf club membership drive is back!

The new golf season is just around the corner and so no doubt many of you will be drawing up plans for what you want to accomplish and where you want to play.



If you don't mind, we'd like to make a recommendation.



Make 2020 the year that you join a golf club.

We firmly believe that there has never been a better time to become a golf club member - and we’re determined to play our part in persuading beginners, nomads and even lapsed members to make 2019 the year that they join a new club.

That's why we're bringing back #MembershipMarch.

Launched last year, #MembershipMarch forms part of our ongoing drive to encourage more people to become golf club members.

• "Becoming a golf club member is really rewarding"

• 10 reasons why you should join a golf club

Every day this month, we’ll be shining a light on clubs across Scotland – the internationally recognised ‘Home of Golf’ – showcasing everything they have to offer, from the quality of their facilities to their various membership options and current deals

We’ll also have lots of other content throughout the month, all geared towards making you seriously consider a new golf club membership in time for the start of the season.

• 24 incredible golf club membership offers just for you!

• How one Scottish club is bucking the membership trend

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “Most people recognise that there has never been a better time to join a new club than right now. However, simply acknowledging that fact and talking about it isn’t enough. More action is needed. That’s why we’re taking it upon ourselves to promote the golf club membership message.

“#MembershipMarch is our own, month-long campaign to do two things: help increase golf club memberships across Scotland and grow the number of people enjoying this great game to the fullest extent by being a club member.”

Stay tuned for more from us throughout this month!

#MembershipMarch