It’s Scottie Scheffler’s world, and the PGA Tour is living in it.
For the fifth time in his last eight starts, the world No.1 reigned supreme. This time, he added Muirfield Village to an impressive list of tracks he’s dismantled this season.
The tournament – hosted by Jack Nicklaus – takes its place among the lucrative Signature Events, meaning $4 million was up for grabs for the winner.
With it, Scheffler’s season earnings climbed to $24 million. Xander Schauffele sits second in the 2024 money list, but Scheffler has now more than doubled his total.
It also means that the 27-year-old has set a new single-season PGA Tour earnings record for the third straight year – despite having three months of the season to spare.
Runner-up Collin Morikawa banked over $2 million and with only 11 players under-par, reaching the red figures guaranteed a payout of at least $579,000.
Here’s the full payout from the Memorial Tournament…
Memorial Tournament prize money payout
WIN: Scottie Scheffler, $4,000,000
2, Collin Morikawa, $2,200,000
3, Adam Hadwin, $1,400,000
4, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $1,000,000
T5, Matt Fitzpatrick, $766,667
T5, Ludvig Aberg, $766,667
T5, Sepp Straka, $766,667
T8, Hideki Matsuyama, $579,000
T8, Sungjae Im, $579,000
T8, Tony Finau, $579,000
T8, Xander Schauffele, $579,000
T12, Victor Perez, $430,333
T12, Sahith Theegala, $430,333
T12, Nick Dunlap, $430,333
T15, Billy Horschel, $329,000
T15, Sam Burns, $329,000
T15, Si Woo Kim, $329,000
T15, Viktor Hovland, $329,000
T15, Rory McIlroy, $329,000
T20, Corey Conners, $259,500
T20, Tommy Fleetwood, $259,500
T22, Alex Noren, $200,200
T22, Byeong Hun An, $200,200
T22, J.T. Poston, $200,200
T22, Max Homa, $200,200
T22, Akshay Bhatia, $200,200
T27, Emiliano Grillo, $143,500
T27, Adam Svensson, $143,500
T27, Nick Taylor, $143,500
T27, Davis Thompson, $143,500
T27, Russell Henley, $143,500
T27, Seamus Power, $143,500
T33, Justin Thomas, $106,500
T33, Taylor Pendrith, $106,500
T33, Matt Kuchar, $106,500
T33, Peter Malnati, $106,500
T33, Jason Day, $106,500
T33, Brian Harman, $106,500
T39, Austin Eckroat, $88,000
T39, Denny McCarthy, $88,000
T41, Thomas Detry, $80,000
T41, Will Zalatoris, $80,000
T43, Tom Kim, $72,000
T43, Keegan Bradley, $72,000
T45, Tom Hoge, $60,500
T45, Lee Hodges, $60,500
T45, Andrew Putnam, $60,500
T45, Eric Cole, $60,500
49, Shane Lowry, $54,000
T50, Cameron Young, $51,500
T50, Cam Davis, $51,500
52, Jackson Koivun (a), $0
