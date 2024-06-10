Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s Scottie Scheffler’s world, and the PGA Tour is living in it.

For the fifth time in his last eight starts, the world No.1 reigned supreme. This time, he added Muirfield Village to an impressive list of tracks he’s dismantled this season.

The tournament – hosted by Jack Nicklaus – takes its place among the lucrative Signature Events, meaning $4 million was up for grabs for the winner.

With it, Scheffler’s season earnings climbed to $24 million. Xander Schauffele sits second in the 2024 money list, but Scheffler has now more than doubled his total.

It also means that the 27-year-old has set a new single-season PGA Tour earnings record for the third straight year – despite having three months of the season to spare.

Runner-up Collin Morikawa banked over $2 million and with only 11 players under-par, reaching the red figures guaranteed a payout of at least $579,000.

Here’s the full payout from the Memorial Tournament…

Memorial Tournament prize money payout

WIN: Scottie Scheffler, $4,000,000

2, Collin Morikawa, $2,200,000

3, Adam Hadwin, $1,400,000

4, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $1,000,000

T5, Matt Fitzpatrick, $766,667

T5, Ludvig Aberg, $766,667

T5, Sepp Straka, $766,667

T8, Hideki Matsuyama, $579,000

T8, Sungjae Im, $579,000

T8, Tony Finau, $579,000

T8, Xander Schauffele, $579,000

T12, Victor Perez, $430,333

T12, Sahith Theegala, $430,333

T12, Nick Dunlap, $430,333

T15, Billy Horschel, $329,000

T15, Sam Burns, $329,000

T15, Si Woo Kim, $329,000

T15, Viktor Hovland, $329,000

T15, Rory McIlroy, $329,000

T20, Corey Conners, $259,500

T20, Tommy Fleetwood, $259,500

T22, Alex Noren, $200,200

T22, Byeong Hun An, $200,200

T22, J.T. Poston, $200,200

T22, Max Homa, $200,200

T22, Akshay Bhatia, $200,200

T27, Emiliano Grillo, $143,500

T27, Adam Svensson, $143,500

T27, Nick Taylor, $143,500

T27, Davis Thompson, $143,500

T27, Russell Henley, $143,500

T27, Seamus Power, $143,500

T33, Justin Thomas, $106,500

T33, Taylor Pendrith, $106,500

T33, Matt Kuchar, $106,500

T33, Peter Malnati, $106,500

T33, Jason Day, $106,500

T33, Brian Harman, $106,500

T39, Austin Eckroat, $88,000

T39, Denny McCarthy, $88,000

T41, Thomas Detry, $80,000

T41, Will Zalatoris, $80,000

T43, Tom Kim, $72,000

T43, Keegan Bradley, $72,000

T45, Tom Hoge, $60,500

T45, Lee Hodges, $60,500

T45, Andrew Putnam, $60,500

T45, Eric Cole, $60,500

49, Shane Lowry, $54,000

T50, Cameron Young, $51,500

T50, Cam Davis, $51,500

52, Jackson Koivun (a), $0