Let’s be honest: 2021 set a pretty high bar as far as the four men’s major championships are concerned.

It’s just as well, then, that the venues for 2022 are absolutely superb.

As well as a return to some popular mainstays of the majors, we’ve also got visits to historic and seldom-used courses. However, all four destinations have one thing in common: a proven track record for drama.

Hit the NEXT button below to find out where we’ll be going…