An English golf club was forced to close temporarily this week after travellers set up camp on its course .

Meole Brace Golf Club in Shrewsbury had to shut its doors on Sunday after the group appeared on Saturday.

First reported by the Shropshire Star, club officials said the travellers had caused damage to the course, stolen equipment, and attacked golfers playing the course.

In a post shared on the club’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “It is with great regret that we had to close the golf course for a few days. Travellers broke into the golf course on Saturday evening and set up camp in the sixth fairway.

“We tried to continue with business as usual on Sunday, but many of our players were, harassed, intimidated and in at least one case assaulted by the travellers kids.

“Balls and clubs stolen and several cases of vandalism to the course.”

The club called in the bailiffs to attempt to move its uninvited guests on.

Meol Brace is a 12-hole council-operated golf course located just two miles from Shrewsbury town centre.

In a statement, a Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “After negotiations with the travellers, we attempted to open the golf course on Sunday morning with a slightly adapted layout as to not interfere with the vehicles, and with the agreement that no mess, damage or interference would be caused by them.

“However, after numerous incidents, reports of antisocial behaviour and damage to the greens, the decision was made to close the course entirely until the travellers have vacated the site.”