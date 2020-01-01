Merry Christmas from bunkered.co.uk

The team at bunkered.co.uk would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers and followers a very Merry Christmas.



We hope that Santa brought you the golfing goodies that you were looking for, whether it be that shiny new driver or a year’s supply of golf balls to replace all those lost over the last 12 months.

If you didn’t get the gift you were after, though, it isn’t all bad news.

Our annual Advent Calendar is still open for entries.

Although the last door was opened yesterday, all 24 competitions remain open until December 31, so you’ve still got six more days to win everything from a state-of-the-art Garmin rangefinder, to a pair of Skechers shoes, to a brand new outfit for the 2020 season from adidas Golf.

To enter our Advent Calendar competitions, CLICK HERE.

As well as that, our 2020 membership competition is also live.

Take your pick from a new golf club membership at your choice of 24 Scottish clubs or have your fees paid at your existing club for a whole year, PLUS a brand new, limited edition Glenmuir jumper.

Trust us... this is one competition you don't want to miss.

Enter for free HERE.

That’s all from us today but we hope you all have a wonderful day with friends and family. Cheers!