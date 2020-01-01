search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMerry Christmas from bunkered.co.uk

Golf News

Merry Christmas from bunkered.co.uk

By bunkered.co.uk25 December, 2019
Bunkered bunkered.co.uk Merry Christmas Christmas advent calendar Golf Club Membership Competitions Win
Christmas Gifts

The team at bunkered.co.uk would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers and followers a very Merry Christmas.

We hope that Santa brought you the golfing goodies that you were looking for, whether it be that shiny new driver or a year’s supply of golf balls to replace all those lost over the last 12 months.

If you didn’t get the gift you were after, though, it isn’t all bad news.

Our annual Advent Calendar is still open for entries. 

Although the last door was opened yesterday, all 24 competitions remain open until December 31, so you’ve still got six more days to win everything from a state-of-the-art Garmin rangefinder, to a pair of Skechers shoes, to a brand new outfit for the 2020 season from adidas Golf.

To enter our Advent Calendar competitions, CLICK HERE.

As well as that, our 2020 membership competition is also live.

Take your pick from a new golf club membership at your choice of 24 Scottish clubs or have your fees paid at your existing club for a whole year, PLUS a brand new, limited edition Glenmuir jumper.

Trust us... this is one competition you don't want to miss.

Enter for free HERE.

That’s all from us today but we hope you all have a wonderful day with friends and family. Cheers!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - bunkered.co.uk

Related Articles - Merry Christmas

Related Articles - Christmas

Related Articles - advent calendar

Related Articles - Golf Club Membership

Related Articles - Competitions

Related Articles - Win

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

8 big predictions for golf in 2020
EXPIRES TODAY! bunkered's 2020 offer is about to end!
Catriona Matthew recognised in New Year Honours List
Russell Knox makes cool piece of PGA Tour history
Merry Christmas from bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
See all videos right arrow