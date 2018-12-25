Merry Christmas from everyone at bunkered.co.uk

Here at bunkered.co.uk, we’d like to take the opportunity to wish all of our readers and follows a very Merry Christmas.



We hope that Santa brought you the golfing gifts that you were looking for, whether it be that shiny new driver or a year’s supply of golf balls to replace all those lost over the last 12 months.

If you didn’t get the golfing gift you were after, though, it isn’t all bad news.

That’s because our annual Advent Calendar is still open. Although the last door was opened yesterday, all 24 competitions are remaining open until December 31, so you’ve still got six more days to win everything from a push trolley, to a rucksack, to a pair of tickets for the 2019 Solheim Cup.

To enter our Advent Calendar competitions, CLICK HERE.

As well as that, our 2019 membership competition is also live.

Take your pick from a new golf club membership at your choice of 29 Scottish clubs or your fees paid at your existing club for a whole year, PLUS a brand new Shot Scope V2 watch.

Trust us... this is one competition you don't want to miss.

Enter for free HERE.

That’s all from us today but we hope you all have a wonderful day with friends and family. Cheers!