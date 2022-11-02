search
Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer

"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer

By Lewis Fraser31 October, 2022
Lee Westwood says he’s been left confused after Legends Tour bosses offered him a spot in their events next year.

Westwood told James Corrigan from the Telegraph that after the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, one of the Legends Tour’s executives approached him, asking him to play in upcoming Legends Tour events.

The LIV Golf player will turn 50-years-old next April, making him old enough to play the DP World Tour's senior circuit. 

However, the tour's offer has left the Englishman confused, as the main tour could well have issued him a ban by the time his birthday comes around.

The 11-time Ryder Cup player also claimed the senior circuit offered to pay him appearance fees to play their events.

“Straight after the BMW PGA Championship last month – where those of us playing on LIV were made to feel unwelcome by some of those in charge – one of the Legends Tour execs got in contact and asked me if I will play in a few of their events when I pass that milestone, I don’t really want to mention, and he actually said there would be funds available to pay me," Westwood told Telegraph Sport. 

“So let’s get this right – the main Tour is trying to ban me, their seniors tour is saying they’ll roll out the red carpet. It sums up the mess. I’m not sure they know what their plan is with all of this.”  

During his first season with LIV Golf, Westwood captained the Majesticks GC team, and earned more than £3million in the process. 

The former world No.1 is set to tee it up next in the Asian Tour's Indonesia Masters, an event he has won three times, which starts on December 1.

