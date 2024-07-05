Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods isn’t the only 48-year-old preparing for a stint on the PGA Tour Champions.

The senior golf tour is open to golfers age 50 and over, and players’ tails are already up thinking about that prospect.

Jack Nicklaus went as far as saying Woods, an 82-time PGA Tour winner, will be able to get in a cart and ‘absolutely kill everybody’.

Woods is likely to at least have another big name joining him in the transition, as PGA Championship cult hero Michael Block says he has been given an ‘ultimatum’ to tee it up on the circuit.

“I’d consider the Champions Tour in about a year-and-a-half,” he told bunkered.

“The kids now are so good and the scores they’re shooting out there are unbelievable. These young kids are unreal, and I want nothing to do with them.

“I’m more than happy to play the occasional events and the majors, I love what I do, but I have my eyes set on the Champions Tour. At age 49 I can start to qualify and then the day I turn 50 I can play.

“My wife pretty much has an ultimatum that I have to do it. Eventually, I see myself retiring at 55 because I’d love to give the Champions Tour a go for five years.”

Considerable debate has been sparked over the 50-year-old age threshold – the only remaining criteria blocking the California club pro from making his debut on the tour.

Lowering the age limit could give some professionals a greater chance to contend tournaments.

Steve Stricker – one of the most successful players in Champions Tour history – is a strong advocate of the move, particularly given Woods’ position.

In the meantime, Block will tee it up in the UK this summer after being confirmed in the lineup for the International Series England in August.

Sanctioned by the Asian Tour, the event runs from August 8-11 at Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.