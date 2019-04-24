search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMichelle Wie 'to take some time away' from golf

Golf News

Michelle Wie 'to take some time away' from golf

By Michael McEwan24 April, 2019
Michelle Wie Injuries LPGA women's golf Solheim Cup Solheim Cup 2019 Team USA Gleneagles
Michelle Wie 1

Michelle Wie has announced she’s taking a leave of absence from golf as she tries to resolve a lingering hand injury once and for all.

The former US Women’s Open champion made the announcement on social media as she withdrew from this week’s Los Angeles Open.

“Had an encouraging visit with my doctor, however, we both think it’s in my best interest to take some time away to allow my body to heal properly and get stronger,” wrote Wie.

• Tiger doubter forced to get huge tat of Master champ

• Ex caddie links Tiger's comeback to Arnie's death

“Health is my top priority right now and hopefully I can get back to being pain free real soon. Thank you everyone for staying patient with me. I appreciate y’all.”

The news casts major doubt over the 29-year-old’s involvement in this year’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Wie is currently 18th in American qualifying for the match.

Michelle Wie

Wie has been plagued by an injury to her right hand for some time and underwent surgery in October to repair an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment.

She tied for 23rd on her return at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February but subsequently withdrew from the HSBC Women’s World Championship and missed the cut in the ANA Inspiration and last week’s LOTTE Championship.

• Legend calls Tiger's win "greatest comeback ever"

• Golf legend backs Tiger to win all majors this year

Speaking to the Golf Channel, her coach David Leadbetter laid bare the full extent of his concern for her.   

“She’s more than just a student to me,” he said. “She’s almost like a daughter, I’ve known her so long. You hate to see this. It’s tough to watch.

“This is pretty serious. Your hands are everything, and you don’t want this to become career ending.”

Related Articles - Michelle Wie

Related Articles - Injuries

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Solheim Cup 2019

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Gleneagles

Golf News

Ryder Cup wins major industry award
“It’s a possibility” – Woods confident of breaking Jack’s record
Paul McGinley 'disappointed' by Rory's Irish Open decision
Free clubs for Perthshire juniors thanks to Solheim Cup
MLB star breaks record for most golf holes played in 24 hours

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow