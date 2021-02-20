Michelle Wie West blasts Rudy Giuliani over "panties" joke

Michelle Wie West has hit out at Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he made an inappropriate joke about her on a radio show.

Giuliani, the controversial former mayor of New York city, was appearing on Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ podcast, when he told a story about playing in the same charity pro-am as Wie West in Florida seven years ago.

Giuliani was playing alongside the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh when they noticed paparazzi following them around the course. That prompted Giuliani, by his own admission, to make a crude gag at Wie West’s expense.

“She has a strange putting stance, she bends all the way over and her panties show," he told Bannon. "The press was going crazy because they were trying to take pictures of her panties.

“I said, Roger [sic], it’s not me, it’s not you, it’s her panties!”

Giuliani, who courted controversy for his part in last year’s Borat sequel, asked: “Is that OK to tell that joke, I’m not sure?”

Bannon replied: “Well you already told it, so…”



Alerted to Giuliani’s comments, Wie West who responded in a social media post.

“What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,” she wrote.

“I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.

“What should be discussed is the elite skill level of female professionals rather than what they wear or their appearance.

“My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year). NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt.

“Nike makes skirts with shorts built in underneath for this exact reason… so that women can feel CONFIDENT and COMFORTABLE playing a game that we love.”

