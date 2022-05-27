search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMichelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA

Golf News

Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA

By Jamie Hall26 May, 2022
Michelle Wie Michelle Wie West LPGA LPGA Tour women's golf
Michelle Wie

Women’s golf sensation Michelle Wie West will step away from the game after next week’s US Open.

Citing the impact of injuries on her body, she admitted to Golfweek she is unable to cope with the physical demands of top-level golf.

“At times, if I do play a lot of golf I’m just in bed,” she said.

“Or I can’t lift [daughter] Makenna up, and that scared me.”

• Montgomerie wades into Mickelson controversy

• LPGA star "considered crashing car"

However, Wie West insisted she is not retiring from the game, and will return for next year’s US Open at Pebble Beach.

“I’m definitely not ruling anything out,” she added.

The 32-year-old first hit the headlines in 2002 when she became the youngest player to qualify for an event on the leading circuit.

A year later she became the youngest golfer to win a USGA event and the youngest to make the cut on the LPGA Tour.

In 2004, she became a household name when she shot a 68 at the Sony Open – the lowest round ever shot by a woman in a PGA Tour event.

• Is this the worst qualifying round ever?

• Robert MacIntyre hits back at PGA critics

She won twice on the LPGA while still in college and took home a US Open in 2014, to date her only major title.

“Because I accomplished both of those, I think I feel very happy in my decision now,” Wie West said.

“I think if I hadn’t won the US Open, I’d still be out there competing week to week trying to get that US Open win.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Michelle Wie

Related Articles - Michelle Wie West

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - LPGA Tour

Related Articles - women's golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow