Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA

Women’s golf sensation Michelle Wie West will step away from the game after next week’s US Open.

Citing the impact of injuries on her body, she admitted to Golfweek she is unable to cope with the physical demands of top-level golf.

“At times, if I do play a lot of golf I’m just in bed,” she said.

“Or I can’t lift [daughter] Makenna up, and that scared me.”

However, Wie West insisted she is not retiring from the game, and will return for next year’s US Open at Pebble Beach.

“I’m definitely not ruling anything out,” she added.

The 32-year-old first hit the headlines in 2002 when she became the youngest player to qualify for an event on the leading circuit.

A year later she became the youngest golfer to win a USGA event and the youngest to make the cut on the LPGA Tour.

In 2004, she became a household name when she shot a 68 at the Sony Open – the lowest round ever shot by a woman in a PGA Tour event.

She won twice on the LPGA while still in college and took home a US Open in 2014, to date her only major title.

“Because I accomplished both of those, I think I feel very happy in my decision now,” Wie West said.

“I think if I hadn’t won the US Open, I’d still be out there competing week to week trying to get that US Open win.”