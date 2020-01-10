search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMichelle's having a wee Wie!

Golf News

Michelle's having a wee Wie!

By bunkered.co.uk10 January, 2020
Michelle Wie LPGA women's golf Instagram US Women's Open pregnant
Michelle Wie Pregnant

Michelle Wie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 30-year-old, who has five career wins on the LPGA, took to Instagram to tell her followers that she and husband Jonnie West are expecting a little girl.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!" wrote Wie, the 2014 US Women's Open champion.

Wie and West married in Los Angeles last August after a five-month engagement.

The former teen phenom has had an injury-ravaged few years and hasn't played since the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last June where she was reduced to tears after opening her title bid with an 84 at Hazeltine.

• Reed threatens legal action against Chamblee

The 29-year-old shut down her season after that event - her first start in almost two months and only her fifth since undergoing wrist surgery in autumn 2018. She also hinted that the end of her career may even be nigh when she said she's "not entirely sure how much more I have left in me".

REVIEW - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

• Schwartzel signs deal with little-known ball brand

• Who does Thomas think is "freakishly talented"?

A child prodigy, Wie turned professional in 2006, a week before her 16th birthday, signing endorsement deals with Nike and Sony that were reported to be worth more than $10m per year.

She won the first of her five LPGA titles in 2009 and, to date, her only major at the 2014 US Women’s Open. Her most recent win came at the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship.

She has made 264 career starts on the LPGA, winning almost $6.8m.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Michelle Wie

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Instagram

Related Articles - US Women's Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!
David Scott "excited" to take the reins at Dumbarnie Links
Report: Cameron Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed comments
Brooks Koepka has PERFECT response to DeChambeau jibe
WATCH - Rickie Fowler surprises golfers as "Undercover Caddie"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow