Michelle's having a wee Wie!

Michelle Wie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.



The 30-year-old, who has five career wins on the LPGA, took to Instagram to tell her followers that she and husband Jonnie West are expecting a little girl.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!" wrote Wie, the 2014 US Women's Open champion.



Wie and West married in Los Angeles last August after a five-month engagement.



The former teen phenom has had an injury-ravaged few years and hasn't played since the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last June where she was reduced to tears after opening her title bid with an 84 at Hazeltine.

The 29-year-old shut down her season after that event - her first start in almost two months and only her fifth since undergoing wrist surgery in autumn 2018. She also hinted that the end of her career may even be nigh when she said she's "not entirely sure how much more I have left in me".

A child prodigy, Wie turned professional in 2006, a week before her 16th birthday, signing endorsement deals with Nike and Sony that were reported to be worth more than $10m per year.

She won the first of her five LPGA titles in 2009 and, to date, her only major at the 2014 US Women’s Open. Her most recent win came at the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship.

She has made 264 career starts on the LPGA, winning almost $6.8m.