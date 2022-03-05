search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Miguel Angel Jimenez bags TWO holes-in-one in tour win

Golf News

WATCH: Miguel Angel Jimenez bags TWO holes-in-one in tour win

By Jamie Hall28 February, 2022
Miguel Angel Jimenez cologuard classic PGA Tour Champions European Tour Ryder Cup Hole-In-One
Miguel Angel Jimenez Two Holes In One

Miguel Angel Jimenez enjoyed two aces en route to winning the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. 

The Spaniard drained his tee shot at the 178-yard 14th on Sunday to go hand-in-hand with Thursday’s hole-in-one at the 7th.

The former Ryder Cup star celebrated his ace by raising his arms and performing a celebratory dance on the tee, before walking to the green arm in arm with playing partner Jerry Kelly.

• Another club cuts ties with Prince Andrew

His second ace of the week helped him to a closing 65 and a total score of 18-under to claim his second title of the season.

Jimenez is no stranger to aces on tour. He is the European Tour record holder with 10 on the circuit, and has had 13 in total throughout his near-40-year career. 

However, it is the first time he has achieved the feat twice in the same week. 

• Callaway "pauses" partnership with Mickelson

“I have 13 aces in tournaments already, but first time I have two in the same tournament,” he said following his closing round. 

“You never think about it. You want to hit a good shot and hit it as close as possible.” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Miguel Angel Jimenez

Related Articles - cologuard classic

Related Articles - PGA Tour Champions

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Hole-In-One

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Furious PGA Tour pro launches putter into lake
Your chance to play the Old Course ahead of 150th Open
Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target
R&A bans Russian golfers from upcoming championships
Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow