WATCH: Miguel Angel Jimenez bags TWO holes-in-one in tour win

Miguel Angel Jimenez enjoyed two aces en route to winning the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.
The Spaniard drained his tee shot at the 178-yard 14th on Sunday to go hand-in-hand with Thursday’s hole-in-one at the 7th.
The former Ryder Cup star celebrated his ace by raising his arms and performing a celebratory dance on the tee, before walking to the green arm in arm with playing partner Jerry Kelly.
His second ace of the week helped him to a closing 65 and a total score of 18-under to claim his second title of the season.
An ACE for @majimenez1964!— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 25, 2022
He drains it and treats the crowd to a victory dance. 💃 pic.twitter.com/x9g1cUMWKA
🚨 MIGUEL DOES IT AGAIN 🚨— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 27, 2022
His second ace of @CologuardGolf to extend lead. pic.twitter.com/jTbT0bTSTO
Jimenez is no stranger to aces on tour. He is the European Tour record holder with 10 on the circuit, and has had 13 in total throughout his near-40-year career.
However, it is the first time he has achieved the feat twice in the same week.
“I have 13 aces in tournaments already, but first time I have two in the same tournament,” he said following his closing round.
“You never think about it. You want to hit a good shot and hit it as close as possible.”