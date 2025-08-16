Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Mike Dean’s reputations in his two preferred sporting environments differ wildly.

For 25 years Dean was the ebullient man in the middle, the Premier League’s ‘celebrity referee’ never far from controversy. He was the ref fans loved to hate.

Out on the fairways, however, the admiration for Dean is palpable.

During the latter years of his officiating career and now in retirement, the 57-year-old from the Wirral has offered his services as a caddie, mainly for golfers on the Ladies European Tour.

Dean, an obsessive golfer, has worked in recent years for the likes of Sophie Walker, Whitney Hillier, Hannah Burke and Lydia Hall while enjoying a new media career with Sky Sports.

Last week at the PIF London Championship, he had Welsh player Chloe Williams on the bag for the first time.

“I’ve known Mike quite a few years now,” Williams tells bunkered.co.uk.

“He’s been on tour for a while now so he just dips in and out of work with a couple of friends that he can get bags for when he’s in between doing Sky and stuff like that.

“He reached out a few weeks ago and said he was available for London. My dad usually is on the bag but he works for Wales Golf. He was away then so I had Deano on the bag. We had such a good week!

“He’s full of banter, he’s dry. We’re very similar in a lot of ways. Him being a Tranmere fan, me being from Wrexham, it was good fun.”

Swapping the whistle for the bag has been a seamless transition for Dean, who is not just there to carry the bag and crack jokes either.

“He’s very involved,” Williams explains. “He’s been doing it a few years now so he understands. He gives the right amount of information and has that balance of knowing when to step in and when not to step in. He does the numbers and we talk it through and through the strategy.

“He’s fully aware of wind changes and he’s very good to be fair. It’s just the amount I need and information really because I don’t like too much but then enough so that I’m reassured.

“He’s obviously aware of how much he can deliver but it exceeded my expectations. I thought he was great.

“For me, it’s all about having fun and keeping it as relaxed as possible. With him being the way that he is and his sense of humour, we gelled really well.”

Williams finished 59th in the lucrative event at Centurion, but insists she had a blast with ‘Deano’ on the bag regardless.

“I just pull his leg as to decisions he might have made or not made,” she laughs when talking about his refereeing career.

It appears Dean’s second act as a caddie has some life yet, too.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.