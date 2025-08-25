Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, the sauve Frenchman whose warm smile has lit up tour driving ranges for 20 years, will wave an emotional goodbye to professional golf this week in the Swiss mountains.

Lorenzo-Vera, 40, announced his retirement in April, not long after taking an extended break from the game to protect his mental health.

Afflicted by crippling panic attacks and anxiety disorder, Lorenzo-Vera stepped back last summer to focus on his wellbeing. Doctors prescribed him anti-depressants as part of his treatment plan and Lorenzo-Vera benefitted from time at home in Biarritz with his young children.

When he returned for four events at the start of this year, Lorenzo-Vera realised he hadn’t missed treading water on tour. After two colourful but challenging decades, he called time on his career.

“It was hard, it was fantastic,” he said. “But I can’t do that anymore.”

Lorenzo-Vera works with a psychologist weekly at home and tells bunkered.co.uk that “things are getting into a good direction” with his mental health now. He’s been hugely grateful to the DP World Tour’s doctor, Andrew Murray, who has been checking in with regular text messages.

And so, before beginning his new life working on commercial golf days, the tour has granted Lorenzo-Vera’s request to play one final event – the Omega European Masters in Crans Montana.

It’s the most spectacular stop on the circuit, but there is a more poignant reason that led Lorenzo-Vera to finish his career high up in the Alps.

“Ten years ago I lost my dad Urbano when I was on the first hole there,” he recalls.

“The tournament director came up to me in a buggy and said: ‘We need to speak.’ He brought me to the tournament office and the it was empty, just with a phone. He closed the door and I just heard my mom.

“I was like ‘okay, I got it’. They packed the bag and everything was ready when I just came out of the office. The tour have been fantastic to me.

“It’s the tenth year this year, so I thought, okay, I want to finish there. It’s a tournament I’ve played really well in a few times as too. I’m going with the kids and my mother will be there.

“When I will arrive, seeing kids next to me and my mother, it’s going to be pretty emotional.”

It will be a touching swansong but Lorenzo-Vera believes he is getting out at the right time.

“I love some things about golf, but I’m 40 years old so I’m almost an old fart now,” he smiles. “I’m not a big fan of the evolution of the golf ball.

“Not because of the distance, but the ball doesn’t move sideways anymore. I think it’s a bit less fun. I love the short game and hitting long irons. But to do the process to come back to the highest level? I don’t have it anymore. Life without it is fine. Honestly, I’m happy to stop.”

Lorenzo-Vera turned pro in 2005 and claimed his sole Challenge Tour win two years later. He has five-runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour and has played in seven majors, banking almost $7million in prize money in the meantime.

His personal highlight, though? That came on the notorious Black course at Bethpage State Park, next month’s Ryder Cup venue. Lorenzo-Vera closed his 2019 PGA Championship with a one-under par 69 in the wind to finish in a tie for 16th, his best ever major result.

“I’m just waiting for the call from Luke now!” he laughs.

For a man who never won and seldom contended at the elite level, Lorenzo-Vera’s impact on his DP World Tour colleagues has been profound. Certainly, his friends on tour stress that the travelling circus will be a much quieter place without him.

Alexander Levy, his closest friend, hopes he’ll be able to tee it up with Lorenzo-Vera for one last competitive hurrah in Switzerland.

“I’m pretty sad, but happy for him if that’s what he wants,” Levy told bunkered.co.uk. “I had a really close relationship him. I’m going to miss him for sure.”

That’s a sentiment shared by fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque. “As a player you can only love him,” Langasque said. “He was such a big personality. But most people only see the shiny parts of pro golf not as easy as it looks.

“There’s some very lonely moments. It’s way tougher when you have kids back home, too. There’s a lot of questioning time and Mike had enough of this and wanted something different.

“We can all understand it.”

