While Lottie Woad is dominating the agenda heading to Royal Porthcawl, another of England’s rising stars is relishing the chance to impress at the AIG Women’s Open.

Mimi Rhodes has won three times in her first season on the Ladies European Tour and will now make her debut at her home major on the south coast of Wales.

The 24-year-old, who learned the game in her formative years in Spain before heading to Millfield boarding school in the UK and college in North Carolina, has taken the European game by storm of late.

At last year’s Curtis Cup at Sunningdale, Mimi played alongside her sister Patience – another supreme talent at Arizona University – and the siblings hope to one day replicate Nelly and Jessica Korda by lining up together in the Solheim Cup.

That is very much a possibility in the future, but for now Rhodes is focusing on finishing an incredible breakthrough season on a high.

In May, Rhodes cemented her dominance on the circuit by winning the Dutch Ladies Open.

But after missing cuts on her first two major starts at the Women’s PGA Championship and the Evian Championship, this final major of the season has long been on the Rhodes radar.

Inspired to play this sport by her grandparents, she remember watching many final rounds of this tournament with them just a short drive from their home course, Burnham & Berrow.

“It’s hard to put into words,” she said of competing at Porthcawl. “I’ve always dreamt of playing in my first Open and to do it now, it’s going to be a dream come true.

“All the best players play on a links course it’s great to see the best in the world manage in these conditions and on different grass and stuff. I’m so excited.”

Of course, Rhodes will be up against a stellar cast at the $9.5million showpiece – many of whom she grew up watching.

“It’s incredibly inspiring and can help a young player get that determination and just get influenced by role models like Charley Hull and Georgia Hall,” she said.

“When you’re out there grinding and practising by yourself to have people to watch on the telly and hopefully end up like them and be able to compete with them as well. I think it’s just special to have people like that to watch and want to be like when you grow up.”

Rhodes has seen herself as an “overachiever” in this surreal first year as a professional – but is now on a trajectory to challenge the best in the world on the biggest stage.

“I’m going to try and not look ahead,” she admitted. “I’m just going to try and enjoy the moment, prepare as much as I can to be in a state of mind of, yeah, I could possibly win it.

“I think you should go into every event thinking that you can win it. That’s how I’m going to be on Thursday.”

The AIG Women’s Open takes place at Royal Porthcawl from July 31-August 3. To get tickets for the final women’s major of the season, click here.

