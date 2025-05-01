Sign up for our daily newsletter
Every single green on a popular municipal golf course has been destroyed by “mindless idiots” allegedly riding e-bikes.
Merseyside police are appealing for more information after putting surfaces at the cherished Bootle Golf Club were ripped apart on Monday.
Bootle is an 18-hole parkland layout that has served the community since 1934 and the extensive damage has caused widespread outrage online.
“It is concerning and disheartening to see a much-loved community facility damaged and vandalised to this degree by a few selfish individuals,” said a spokesperson for the local authorities.
“Bootle golf course remains open and playable as council staff work tirelessly to rectify the damage. The repairs will likely require a substantial amount of time and money, using resources that could have been better used elsewhere.
“The incident has been reported to Merseyside Police along with CCTV footage for officers to investigate and prosecute those responsible.”
News of the vandalism was first shared on the Facebook group ‘Crosby Bubble’.
“An unpleasant shock this morning,” one user wrote. “My friend and I arrived at Bootle golf course to find some very upset groundskeepers… I am lost for words to describe this mindless behaviour.”
Local resident Helen Ellis Carmichael added: “It’s disgusting, what pleasure they get from doing these sort of things its beyond me.”
The grim damage at Bootle continues a growing trend of courses being targeted by vandals.
On Easter Sunday, off-road bikes and electric scooters were believed to have ripped up fairways on greens at Burslem Golf Club in Stoke-on-Trent, with repairs set to cost tens of thousands.
Worryingly, the club secretary David Munro told the Stoke Sentinel that the vandalism has led to the “resignation of disgruntled golfers” at the course.
