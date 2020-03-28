search
HomeGolf News"Mindless idiots!" - Scots course hit by vandals during lockdown

Golf News

"Mindless idiots!" - Scots course hit by vandals during lockdown

By bunkered.co.uk28 March, 2020
Vandals have struck at a popular Scottish golf club, ignoring coronavirus lockdown guidelines to cause significant damage to its course.

The Press & Journal is reporting that Oldmeldrum, to the north-west of Aberdeen, was targeted overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Tyres tracks were ploughed through the 17th green of the course to the disgust of club officials who have reported the matter to the police.

This is the second time in a year that the club has been targeted in such a way.

“It is suspected that the damage was done by mindless and inconsiderate idiots," said greens convenor Mitch Good.

“This is not the first time this has happened, as the same green was severely damaged last year in June.

“What is remarkable is that the people that have done this are supposed to be in lockdown.

“They are obviously not following the government rules on social distancing and have no respect to the local community, golf club or its members – and especially the golf course.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 1045 of March 27.

