MLB star breaks record for most golf holes played in 24 hours

A former Major League Baseball player has set a new world record for the most golf holes played in a day.



Eric Byrnes, who played for the likes of Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners during a ten-year career in the MLB, played an incredible 420 holes in a 24-hour period at the Ritz Half Moon Bay in California earlier this week.

That’s the equivalent of 17.5 holes per hour – a hole every three-and-a-half minutes!

7am Mon to 7am Tues we were able to play 420 holes @HalfMoonBayGolf to set a new official @GWR by surpassing the old mark set 47 years ago by Australian Ian Colston who played 401 holes... GRATEFUL for the incredible @LTPFoundation & @HighfiveHQ@jmanuele support #LetThemPlaypic.twitter.com/gILkm5PgeU — Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) April 24, 2019

Byrnes, who used in a golf-in-the-dark ball during the hours of darkness, comfortably smashed the previous record of 401 holes set in 1971 and had a Guinness World Records representative there to officially record it.

How do you attempt the Guinness World Records record for most golf holes played in 24 hours at 2am? With glow in the dark golf ball. @GWR@byrnes22pic.twitter.com/7yrGGt31Uc — Mike Marcotte (@mike_marcotte) April 23, 2019

There was a serious side to his efforts, too. Byrnes undertook the challenge to raise awareness for his "Let Them Play Foundation," an organisation dedicated to fighting inactivity among children.