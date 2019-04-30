search
HomeGolf NewsMLB star breaks record for most golf holes played in 24 hours

Golf News

MLB star breaks record for most golf holes played in 24 hours

By Michael McEwan25 April, 2019
Eric Byrnes

A former Major League Baseball player has set a new world record for the most golf holes played in a day.

Eric Byrnes, who played for the likes of Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners during a ten-year career in the MLB, played an incredible 420 holes in a 24-hour period at the Ritz Half Moon Bay in California earlier this week.

That’s the equivalent of 17.5 holes per hour – a hole every three-and-a-half minutes!

Byrnes, who used in a golf-in-the-dark ball during the hours of darkness, comfortably smashed the previous record of 401 holes set in 1971 and had a Guinness World Records representative there to officially record it.

There was a serious side to his efforts, too. Byrnes undertook the challenge to raise awareness for his "Let Them Play Foundation," an organisation dedicated to fighting inactivity among children.

