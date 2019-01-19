search
HomeGolf NewsMolinari puts pen to paper on Titleist deal

Golf News

Molinari puts pen to paper on Titleist deal

By bunkered.co.uk15 January, 2019
Titleist European Tour WITB Edoardo Molinari Titleist TS3 Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Vokey SM7 Titleist 818 hybrids Titleist 718 irons
Molinari Bag

The January equipment merry-go-round shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

Already this month, we’ve seen Justin Rose ink a deal with Honma, Kevin Na team up with Callaway and Carly Booth hook up with TaylorMade.

Now, Edoardo Molinari is the latest player to announce a new equipment partner.

The 37-year-old Italian – the older brother of Open champion and Ryder Cup hero Francesco – announced himself as a new Titleist brand ambassador ahead of his first competitive round of 2019 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Edoardo Molinari Titleist 1

“During the holidays, I tried their equipment and it only took me a few hours to get fitted into the new equipment,” said Molinari. “I couldn’t think this was possible!”

He added that he will be also be playing the No.1 ball in golf, the Titleist Pro V1, because “it gives me incredible control around the greens and a slightly lower and more penetrating ball flight than the Pro V1x.”

Edoardo Molinari Wedges

Here’s a full look inside Molinari’s new Titleist bag:

Driver: Titleist TS3 (8.5°)
Fairway Wood: Titleist TS3 (13.5°)
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19°)
4-PW: Titleist 718 CB
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚, 60°) (F, M and T grind)

“I am sure Titleist will help me get back to the best golf I am capable of,” added Molinari.

The news comes hot on the heels of Titleist's outstanding performance at last week's Sony Open on the PGA Tour, where it topped every major club category and the ball count.

