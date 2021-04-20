search
Monday Qualifier hopeful cards score over 100

Golf News

Monday Qualifier hopeful cards score over 100

By Ryan Crombie20 April, 2021
Monday Qualifying Korn Ferry Tour veritex bank championship Golf scoring Golf News Golf Club
Scorecard Counting

Golf is hard.

Connor Murphy, who pitched up at Trophy Club CC in Texas for the Korn Ferry Tour Monday Qualifying event this week, knows that more than anybody.

Murphy, who was seeking to gain entry into the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club, carded a cringeworthy 36-over-par 108 as he finished bottom of the leaderboard in 139th place.

The Monday hopeful commenced his torrid day with an 11 on the par-4 first hole. Sadly, it didn’t get much better.

Murphy, from Encino, California, posted two doubles and a triple on the front nine at Trophy Club, but also made four pars and his only birdie of the day at the par-5 fifth. 

After turning with a 14-over 50 on the front nine, the golf hopeful continued to lose shots on the course at every turn. He mustered only a single par on the back nine, posting four bogeys, a double, a quadruple bogey as well as hitting double figures twice on the par-5 14th and par-5 18th.

The nightmare round of golf concluded with Murphy signing for a 36-over-par 108, 13 shots behind the second-worst score of the afternoon - a 95 from amateur Taylor Carruthers.

Here’s Murphy’s full scorecard.

Murphy’s woes didn’t stop playing partner Josh Hart, a professional from Florida, managing to post a 2-under 70. Amateur Anthony Gregory, the third member of the group, carded an 86.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Jared Du Toit, Zack Fischer and Luke Gannon all posted a seven-under 65 to qualify for the Veritex Bank Championship, while Kolton Lapa triumphed in a six-way play-off to seal the last of the four qualifying spots.

