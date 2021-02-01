search
Golf News

Money saved during Dry January could "buy a golf break to Spain"

By Ryan Crombie29 January, 2021
Golf Travel Centre golf study dry january golf holidays La Cala Resort golf gifts the Belfry Garmin Approach S40 st pierre marriott hotel
La Cala Resort

Research conducted by the Golf Travel Centre has revealed that taking part in Dry January could save you enough money to splurge on some new golf goodies - including a weekend away in Spain.

One of the most popular New Year resolutions, Dry January offers an opportunity to go teetotal and save some cash – a resolution made all the easier by the current enforced closure of pubs and restaurants.

According to data obtained from the Deltic Night Index by Golf Travel Centre, a typical month, with no lockdown and no Dry January, would result in the average individual spending around £68.68 on a night out (2019).

• R&A to team up with Modest! Golf

• Plans in place to resurrect closed Scottish golf club

With 58% of respondents going out at least once a week, the average person would then save around £343 from saying no to nights out over the five weekends in January.

So, what golf stuff can you purchase with the money you've saved?

A trip to Spain

Plan for three nights away at the beautiful La Cala Golf Resort in Costa Del Sol. For only £185 per person, this is the perfect way to reward yourself after a teetotal month.

BOOK HERE

La Cala Resort

PGA Tour Pro Driving Net

While golf courses are closed and many of us spend more time at home, purchase a PGA Tour Pro driving net (£100) to keep your game sharp whilst confined to the house.

BUY HERE

Pga Tour Pro Driving Net

Escape to the country

Housed within an historic 14th-century manor home in Chepstow, St Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club is the ultimate country escape. For £126 per person, you can enjoy this amazing manor house, two golf courses, spa and gourmet restaurants.

BOOK HERE

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1

St Pierre Marriott

Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch

Accessorise with this stylish, lightweight GPS golf watch. With the ability to measure and auto-record detected shot distances, this is the perfect watch for any golf enthusiast (£269).

BUY HERE

Garmin S40 1

The ultimate staycation

For a holiday closer to home, stay a night at The Belfry Hotel & Resort for only £100 per person in Warwickshire. Enjoy your Dry January savings playing golf on one of the championship golf courses and wind down in the spa afterwards.

BOOK HERE

• Senior Tour pro bemoans cancelled season

2014 11 The Belfry 18Th Of The Brabazon Hotel

PuttOut Deluxe Putting Mat

To make sure you stay on top of your game while staying safe at home, purchase a PuttOut mat to practice your putting anytime and anywhere (£69.99).

BUY HERE

Putt Out

