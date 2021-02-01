Research conducted by the Golf Travel Centre has revealed that taking part in Dry January could save you enough money to splurge on some new golf goodies - including a weekend away in Spain.
One of the most popular New Year resolutions, Dry January offers an opportunity to go teetotal and save some cash – a resolution made all the easier by the current enforced closure of pubs and restaurants.
According to data obtained from the Deltic Night Index by Golf Travel Centre, a typical month, with no lockdown and no Dry January, would result in the average individual spending around £68.68 on a night out (2019).
• R&A to team up with Modest! Golf
• Plans in place to resurrect closed Scottish golf club
With 58% of respondents going out at least once a week, the average person would then save around £343 from saying no to nights out over the five weekends in January.
So, what golf stuff can you purchase with the money you've saved?
A trip to Spain
Plan for three nights away at the beautiful La Cala Golf Resort in Costa Del Sol. For only £185 per person, this is the perfect way to reward yourself after a teetotal month.
PGA Tour Pro Driving Net
While golf courses are closed and many of us spend more time at home, purchase a PGA Tour Pro driving net (£100) to keep your game sharp whilst confined to the house.
Escape to the country
Housed within an historic 14th-century manor home in Chepstow, St Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club is the ultimate country escape. For £126 per person, you can enjoy this amazing manor house, two golf courses, spa and gourmet restaurants.
• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1
Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch
Accessorise with this stylish, lightweight GPS golf watch. With the ability to measure and auto-record detected shot distances, this is the perfect watch for any golf enthusiast (£269).
The ultimate staycation
For a holiday closer to home, stay a night at The Belfry Hotel & Resort for only £100 per person in Warwickshire. Enjoy your Dry January savings playing golf on one of the championship golf courses and wind down in the spa afterwards.
• Senior Tour pro bemoans cancelled season
PuttOut Deluxe Putting Mat
To make sure you stay on top of your game while staying safe at home, purchase a PuttOut mat to practice your putting anytime and anywhere (£69.99).