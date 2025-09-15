Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When Team Europe enjoyed a purple patch in the Ryder Cup between 1995 and 2006, Colin Montgomerie was right at the heart of it.

The blue and gold tasted defeat only once, while Monty earned 23.5 points in five matches against his US rivals – enough to make him the joint fourth highest points-scorer in the event’s history.

His unbeaten record of six wins and two halves in singles, meanwhile, made the Scot one of the most feared men on Ryder Cup Sunday. Why? Because he loved getting in people’s heads.

“It’s a completely different game to strokeplay,” Monty told bunkered, “it’s chalk and cheese. You have one guy to look at, one guy to figure out. And it doesn’t matter what you score, you’ve got to beat him one day.

“I mean you look at the history books and all you see is 4&3. That 4&3 winner could have shot 80 and lost every other game. Yet he wins his.”

But winning one of a dozen Ryder Cup grudge matches on the event’s concluding day isn’t as simple as playing better than your opposite number. For Monty, there were ‘psychological’ secrets that he used to get the better of his red, white and blue enemy.

“A lot of people play the course in matchplay,” he said, “I never did. I played the man, whoever it may have been, and it worked out okay. But I was one of these people who hated defeat more than I loved winning, and that was my key in the Ryder Cups. I enjoyed that one-on-one situation.

“I learned a lot from the tennis over the years about not showing any emotion, not showing any weakness, only showing your strengths.

“And your caddie is important, too. You know, good shot, great shot. I told Alistair [McLean], my caddie, to say that more than he would normally in a strokeplay event, because I think he was off-putting for my American opponent. He’s now fighting two people instead of one, so it was very psychological.”

In a wide-ranging chat, Monty also called on Luke Donald’s side to ‘silence’ the New York crowd when the match gets underway at Bethpage Black next Friday. Monty, 62, has no doubt it’ll be carnage on Long Island as the hosts bid to win back the cup.

“I think this will be the seventh Ryder Cup where it’s yo-yoed between the two home wins,” he added. “And it will be difficult, of course it will. It’ll be boisterous. It’ll be game-on in New York, a bit like the Boston situation in 1999.

“I hope it doesn’t go overboard that way, but you have got to silence that American crowd as early as possible, the way Europe did in Rome in 2023, ending the first day leading 6.5-1.5. If they can do that again, it’ll be fantastic.”

