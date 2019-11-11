search
Golf News

MORE bad news for prominent Scottish club

By Ryan Crombie11 November, 2019
Newmachar

Newmachar Golf club has announced further devastating news days after revealing it had been plunged into a major debt crisis.

The Evening Express has reported that the Aberdeenshire-based club has laid off three of its greenkeeping staff in a bid to secure its long-term survival.

Members of Newmachar were left reeling earlier this month when they were told that the club faced a "worse case" scenario of being £1.3million in debt by the end of this year.

The club has suffered significant trading losses compounded by a spectacular over-spend on driving range upgrades. Work that had been expected to cost £400,000 ended up amounting to more than £620,000.

• Popular Scots club facing £1.3 MILLION debt crisis

In a bid to try and tackle the large bill looming over its head, club bosses have taken the decision to reduce the size of its greenkeeping staff.

“Since being appointed chairman of the committee last month, along with colleagues, I have spent a lot of time assessing the situation at the club," committee chairman Gordon Angus told the Evening Express.

• European Tour creates unique history at Turkish Airlines Open

“We have had to make some difficult decisions affecting some valued employees which have been important to the long-term future of the club.”

All three staff who left their roles at the club are believed to have been offered jobs elsewhere.

Angus now believes that the club is in a better place financially as a result, and doesn't predict any more job cuts.

He added: “After going through this challenging process, I am now confident we have the appropriate structure in place and envisage there being no further requirement for redundancies.

• Sensational Syme seals European Tour return

“We are continuing to work on ways to alleviate the financial situation we find ourselves in and I am hopeful that with the continued efforts of the committed people throughout the golf club, we will be able to do just that.”

• Oh Eddie! Englishman DQ'd in Turkey for crazy reason

Situated on the northern outskirts of Aberdeen, Newmachar is home to two courses – Hawkshill and Swailend – designed by the acclaimed golf course architect Dave Thomas.

