An eye-witness to the US Open cart crash that hospitalised two people and injured several more has told bunkered of the “terrifying” incident.

According to reports in the US, a vendor was using a golf cart to deliver boxes.

The vendor briefly parked and left the cart, around which time a box fell onto the accelerator of the vehicle. Eye-witnesses reported seeing it take off "at full speed", hitting the vendor as well as four others before it was brought under control.

Those injured range in age from 25 to 82.

John Hanning, from Hendersonville in Tennessee, saw the accident occur and, in a tweet to the bunkered Twitter account, described what happened.

Happened right in front of us and was more terrifying than I could explain. Got tangled w ropes and that made things worse. Cart was huge and full speed turning wildly. Literally mowed over people. — John Hanning (@johnhanning14) June 15, 2019

In a statement, the USGA said: “Unfortunately, during today’s second round of the US Open there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment.

“We will continue to monitor their conditions.”