search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“More terrifying than I could explain” – Eye-witness on US Open cart crash

Golf News

“More terrifying than I could explain” – Eye-witness on US Open cart crash

By Michael McEwan15 June, 2019
US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach cart crash accident Major Championships USGA Twitter
Pebble Beach Cart Crash 3

An eye-witness to the US Open cart crash that hospitalised two people and injured several more has told bunkered of the “terrifying” incident.

According to reports in the US, a vendor was using a golf cart to deliver boxes.

The vendor briefly parked and left the cart, around which time a box fell onto the accelerator of the vehicle. Eye-witnesses reported seeing it take off "at full speed", hitting the vendor as well as four others before it was brought under control.

• US Open: Round 3 tee times and pairings

• "Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace

Those injured range in age from 25 to 82.

• Poulter MISSES BALL en route to ugly quad

John Hanning, from Hendersonville in Tennessee, saw the accident occur and, in a tweet to the bunkered Twitter account, described what happened.

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

In a statement, the USGA said: “Unfortunately, during today’s second round of the US Open there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment.

“We will continue to monitor their conditions.”

Related Articles - US Open 2019

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Pebble Beach

Related Articles - accident

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident
Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth
Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET
EXCLUSIVE Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat
Harrington expects this rookie to make his Ryder Cup team

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow