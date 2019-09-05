search
HomeGolf NewsMorrison discloses why he considered quitting golf

Golf News

Morrison discloses why he considered quitting golf

By Ryan Crombie29 August, 2019
golf European Tour James Morrison Golf News Scandinavian Masters golf health
In a recent interview with the European Tour, following a solid first round at the Scandinavian Invitation, James Morrison revealed he was inches away from quitting golf.

Now, writing in the latest player blog on the European Tour website, the two-time tour winner has opened up on his reasons for nearly calling time on his career.

“It got to the point where it [golf] was taking over my whole life,” Morrison wrote on the European Tour website.

“You want people to respect you as a husband, as a father, as a friend.

"I wasn't there to support my wife when she was ill. You'd think, ‘It'll be fine, I've got to play golf next week.’ What does that really mean? Golf is just a fairy-tale lifestyle, when life is life.”

Morrison finished his weekend tied for 29th, shooting nine-under, and was pleased to be back hitting consistently.

“I think the biggest relief for me in Sweden last week was not the result but the fact it was nice to walk off the golf course again thinking 'that was easy.' Despite the fact I didn't win, I wasn’t grinding to shoot level par.”

The Englishman, whose last victory came at the Open de España in 2015, said that he has been coping better since opening up on his doubts surrounding his future.

“Justin Buckthorp, my trainer and mentor is everything to me and my game. We were in the gym about to start training and we were talking about it all and suddenly I had a tear falling down my face. That was when I realised it was time to just unload. And I said it without even thinking – ‘I think I'm done. I think that's me finished.’ That was a real turning point, when I got it off my chest to Justin and really broke it all down.

“I feel if I get my goals right, then I've got ten more years left. I'm fit, strong and healthy and my mind is getting healthier, my family stuff is all in order.”

