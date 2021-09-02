search
Motocaddy boosts prizes for Scottish PGA EuroPro event

Golf News

Motocaddy boosts prizes for Scottish PGA EuroPro event

By Ryan Crombie26 August, 2021
Motocaddy Motocaddy M1 PGA EuroPro Tour Leven Links Bunkered
Pga Euro Pro Leven Links

Forget the Ryder Cup, the PGA EuroPro Tour event at Leven Links next month is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in September.

The Motocaddy Masters returns to the PGA EuroPro Tour with an increased first prize of £12,500 on offer, plus a host of prizes from the world’s top-selling trolley brand as competitors head for Leven Links GC on Scotland’s famous Fife coast from September 8-10.

As well an increased first prize, the Motocaddy Masters champion on Europe’s leading development tour will also get a M5 GPS with Lithium battery and a PRO 3000 Laser; the runner-up receives an M1 with Lithium battery, while the player in third place will also take home a popular PRO 3000 Laser Rangefinder, which in total is over £2,000 worth of prizes.

“We’re delighted to be back hosting The Motocaddy Masters after the enforced COVID-19 break last year and the quality of golf so far on Tour this season has been incredible,” said marketing director, Oliver Churcher.

“We’re looking forward to that continuing as the players battle it out for the podium of Motocaddy prizes and the increased money on offer.

“Links golf offers a very special challenge for the players and our trolleys are perfect to help get players around the unique terrain of the course. A majority of players on the Tour choose to use a Motocaddy trolley, and it is definitely the next best thing to having a caddie by your side.”

The PGA EuroPro Tour provides Europe’s best up-and-coming golfers the chance to compete for over £900,000 of prize money, with the top five golfers at the end of the season awarded a category on the 2022 Challenge Tour.

A two-hour highlights package from each event is broadcast on Sky Sports and on 98 networks around the world reaching 500 million homes. In addition, every event is available to watch on-demand in high definition on the Tour’s YouTube channel.

Competition

Want to be part of the action? How would you like to win a brand new Motocaddy M1 electric trolley with matching bag and all the trimmings?

Better still, how would you like to use that new trolley as part of either Team Michael or Team Bryce whilst playing in the Motocaddy Masters Pro-Am on the PGA EuroPro Tour at Leven Links on Tuesday, September 7?

Both podcast host Michael McEwan and bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie will be in separate teams at the Motocaddy Masters, each paired with a PGA EuroPro Tour player, and will each be joined by two listeners.

There are four winners spots up for grabs, with each winner getting a Motocaddy M1 electric trolley – plus matching bag – to use on the day. You will get to take the trolley and bag home following your round.

Click HERE to enter.

